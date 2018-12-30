Eagles Rumors: Injured Carson Wentz Likely out for Playoffs; Will Undergo a Scan

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz is reportedly not expected to play during the playoffs if the reigning Super Bowl champions qualify.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Wentz will undergo a scan at the end of the regular season to determine if it's possible for him to suit up:

The Eagles will face the Washington Redskins on Sunday, and Philly needs to win and have the Chicago Bears knock off the Minnesota Vikings. If the Eagles lose or tie, or if the Vikings win or tie, the Eagles will miss the playoffs.

Wentz missed the first two games of the year as he recovered from a torn ACL suffered in the 2017 regular season. The Eagles went 5-6 with the 25-year-old under center before a fractured vertebrae again sidelined him following the team's Week 14 game.

Nick Foles has once again performed well in his place, going 2-0 and keeping Philadelphia in the playoff race.

For the season, Wentz has posted solid numbers, registering 3,074 passing yards, 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions while completing 69.6 percent of his passes. But before his vertebrae injury, the Eagles were just 3-5 with him in one-possession games, losing two contests in overtime.

While Wentz didn't play poorly by any stretch, he also didn't resemble the player who looked like the MVP front-runner in 2017 before his ACL tear. However, the Eagles do have one of the NFL's better backups in Foles, who famously led the team to a championship last season.

If the Eagles do reach the playoffs, they'll be in capable and familiar hands, even if Wentz is out.