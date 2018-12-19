LSU Football Recruiting 2018: Top Recruits Landed, Class Predictions

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

The recruiting process for the high school football class of 2019 has reaped plenty of rewards for LSU.

Ed Orgeron's Tigers currently hold the fourth position in the team rankings and have a trio of five-star recruits committed to the program.

The Tigers boast a large class of commits who are expected to finalize their respective decisions Wednesday at the start of the early signing period.

With so many players in line, the Tigers should have one of the best days of any major school in the FBS.

Top Recruits

Defensive back Derek Stingley, running back John Emery Jr. and offensive lineman Kendall Thomas are the cornerstones of LSU's recruiting class, as all three are rated as five-star prospects.

Eight four-star recruits and an octet of three-star prospects round out the list of players verbally committed to the Tigers ahead of the opening of the early signing period.

The most loaded position among the 19 players is the offensive line, as a quintet of prospects are set to head to Baton Rouge, Louisiana for at least the next three years.

With relationships built up between the coaching staff, the recruits and their families, Orgeron expects there to be little drama come Wednesday, per Glenn Guilbeau of the Lafayette Daily Advertiser.

"Most of the homes that I've gone in were committed guys, so they have been celebrations," Orgeron said. "It hasn't been difficult this year. Not going out trying to persuade the guys to sign. They're strong commitments."

Although the majority of LSU's recruits are locked in, there's still the possibility of adding or a player or two in the coming days.

Recruiting Predictions

LSU has its eyes on a pair of top recruits entering Wednesday.

Linebacker Nakobe Dean and defensive tackle Siaki Ika could add to LSU's haul, but it'll be difficult for the Tigers to land both.

Alabama and Ole Miss are both in the mix for the Mississippi native, and there's plenty both of LSU's SEC rivals can offer to Dean.

When it comes to Ika, LSU is competing with Oregon, USC, Utah and Florida for the signature of the Utah native, as he announced on Twitter Monday.

LSU should be able to bring one of the two recruits, with more a chance to land Ika than Dean.

Earning the commitment of Ika would be a nice boost for the Tigers, who have one defensive lineman currently in their class.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.

Recruiting information obtained from 247Sports.