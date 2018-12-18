LeBron James Says Lakers Landing Anthony Davis Would Be 'Amazing'

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James stated the obvious when picturing Anthony Davis suiting up in purple and gold.

"That would be amazing," James told ESPN.com's Dave McMenamin on Tuesday. "That would be amazing, like, duh. That would be incredible."

Even at 33, James continues to be one of the NBA's best players. He's averaging 27.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.0 assists while shooting 51.9 percent from the field.

Now imagine pairing James with Davis, who's putting up 28.0 points, 12.4 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game. Together, they might be able to help the Lakers overtake the Golden State Warriors.

Davis is under contract with the New Orleans Pelicans through the 2020-21 season, but he can leave after next year. Many expect he'll leave New Orleans—either via trade or free agency—since his chances of winning a title would improve elsewhere.

As a result, Davis' future is one of the biggest storylines in the NBA.

The Lakers appear to be one of the strongest contenders to land the five-time All-Star since they have enough young assets to entice the Pelicans in a trade. Likewise, the Boston Celtics could include either Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown as the headliner in their trade package, which would be hard for New Orleans to turn down.

ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on the Woj & Lowe show that a Davis trade is essentially what Celtics general manager Danny Ainge has been building to over a period of years. Wojnarowski begins discussing Boston's situation at the 2:24 mark.

However, the New York Times' Marc Stein reported the Lakers "dream of beating out" Boston and wouldn't be averse to parting with any one of Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart or Lonzo Ball in a deal with the Pelicans.

Stein added Los Angeles is in a position of strength for the time being as well. Under NBA rules, the Celtics can't trade for another player who's on a designated rookie scale extension after getting Kyrie Irving from the Cleveland Cavaliers. Boston has to wait until it re-signs Irving before it can make a Davis trade official.

The Lakers did well to sign James but failed to get another All-Star in the offseason. Los Angeles' front office can make a big statement by showing a level of aggression and getting Davis out of New Orleans.