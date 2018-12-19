Ohio State Football Recruiting 2018: Top Recruits Landed, Class Predictions

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

Ohio State is clinging on to a spot in the Top 10 of 247Sports' college football recruiting rankings for the class of 2019.

The Buckeyes could jump above rival Michigan in the team rankings during the early-signing period if they secure the signatures of a few players.

From an Ohio State perspective, the recruiting battle to watch involves the Buckeyes and Michigan in the mix for the nation's No. 4 team.

Some change is expected from the current crop of recruits verbally committed to Ohio State, but for the most part, Wednesday should be a positive day in Columbus, Ohio.

Top Recruits Landed

Wide receiver Garrett Wilson and center Harry Miller are the two 5-star recruits committed to Ohio State at the moment.

Going into Wednesday, the Buckeyes have 16 commitments from class of 2019 prospects, but that number is expected to fluctuate over the next 48 hours.

One player who might not end up at Ohio State is safety Jordan Battle, who is leaning more toward Alabama ahead of the early-signing window.

As Adam Lichtenstein of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel noted, Battle's recruitment has opened with the impending departure of Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer.

The Florida native is the fourth-ranked safety in the class of 2019, and he'll make his announcement early Wednesday morning.

The majority of the current Ohio State commits are expected to sign with the Buckeyes Wednesday, with the exception of one other player.

Offensive lineman Doug Nester from Huntington, West Virginia is expected to make his decision in February after he sets up other visits to add to his recent trip to Penn State, per 247Sports' Sean Fitz.

Recruiting Predictions

Defensive end Zach Harrison is the prized possession of the recruiting class Ohio State hopes to sign Wednesday.

The Ohio native is the No. 4 prospect in the class of 2019, and he'll be deciding between the Buckeyes, Michigan and Penn State.

If Harrison values playing his collegiate football close to home, the Buckeyes will be the choice, but the Wolverines and Nittany Lions are intriguing options.

It's possible the Buckeyes make a late surge to flip a few prospects, with offensive tackle Nick Broeker, who is committed to Ole Miss, the top target in that area.

Broeker made a recent visit to Ohio State, and if incoming head coach Ryan Day and his staff do enough work in the closing stretch of his recruitment, the Buckeyes might be able to flip him.

By adding Harrison to their recruiting class, the Buckeyes will be able to move up in the team rankings, but that might be the surprising news of the day for the Big Ten champion.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.

Recruiting information obtained from 247Sports.