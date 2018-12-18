NFL Rumors: Former Bills QB Nathan Peterman to Work Out with Raiders

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press

Former Buffalo Bills quarterback Nathan Peterman is reportedly "drawing a lot of interest from teams" and will visit the Oakland Raiders next, according to Ryan Talbot of NYup.com.

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden is "very high" on Peterman, per Talbot, who added that he "wouldn't be surprised" if the Raiders signed Peterman to their practice squad.

Peterman, 24, has played extremely poorly in his short NFL career, throwing for 548 yards, three touchdowns and 12 interceptions in eight games. He's completed 52.3 percent of his passes and has a career quarterback rating of 32.5.

His QBR in 2018 is just 6.5. To put that in perspective, Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes leads the league in QBR at 81.1, while Arizona Cardinals rookie Josh Rosen ranks 32nd among the league's starting quarterbacks at 26.7.

The Bills released Peterman on Nov. 14. In four games this season with Buffalo, he threw for one touchdown and seven interceptions. Last year, in his first NFL start, he threw five interceptions in the first half in a blowout loss to the Chargers.

Peterman has been about as bad as imaginable in his NFL career, making any interest in him somewhat curious.

The Raiders wouldn't be the only team to work out Peterman. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have worked him out, per Adam Caplan of SiriusXM, and the Denver Broncos and Detroit Lions reportedly did as well.