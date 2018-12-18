D'Angelo Russell Fuels Nets Win over LeBron James, Lakers; Lonzo Ball Drops 23

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets extended their winning streak to six games with a 115-110 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.

D'Angelo Russell had 22 points and 13 assists against his former team Tuesday at the Barclays Center, including a clutch three-pointer in the final minute.

He helped the squad improve to 14-18 on the season after being as much as 10 games under .500 earlier this month.

LeBron James had 36 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists in the loss as the Lakers (18-13) finish 1-3 in their four-city road trip. Lonzo Ball added a season-high 23 points.

Nets Have the Swagger of a Playoff Team

Two weeks ago, this appeared to be another lost season for the Nets, which had fallen to 8-18 on the season. However, the squad is playing well, and it looks like more success is coming.

The talent is obvious, with Russell becoming a leader and other players stepping up on both ends of the court. Spencer Dinwiddie (18 points) has especially impressed and is already a top contender for both the league's Most Improved Player and Sixth Man of the Year.

With a young team like this, you can expect these players to only get better as the year progresses.

However, the biggest difference as of late is the confidence shown throughout the roster.

Jarrett Allen sent a message in the opening minutes of the game with an incredible block on LeBron:

This type of play certainly doesn't happen often:

Allen finished with a solid overall game, filling up the stat sheet with six points, eight rebounds, two blocks and two steals.



The second-year center has made a significant impact all season, and he is one of several players coming into their own this season for Brooklyn. These guys are taking an active role instead of sitting back and letting the more veteran players take control on a nightly basis.

Russell also exuded his own confidence with nifty plays, which was followed by others on the team:

The 22-year-old Russell was as good as ever on Tuesday, but six Nets still finished with at least 10 points, the seventh straight game with at least five players in double figures. Eight different players reached this mark in the recent win over the Atlanta Hawks, and it has been a key part of the team's recent success.

Although Brooklyn still isn't in a playoff position in the Eastern Conference, there is a lot of season left, and few teams are playing as well as this one at the moment. If the squad keeps a positive mindset, it should be in the postseason by the end of the year.

Rondo and Ingram Can't Return Soon Enough

The injury bug has hit the Lakers hard, but good news is on the way.

According to Mike Bresnahan of Spectrum Sportsnet, both Rajon Rondo and Brandon Ingram will practice with the team this week and could return by the next game Friday.

JaVale McGee also missed his second straight game with flu-like symptoms, but he will hopefully be back on the floor before too long.

These returns are significant because the Lakers have struggled without them.

The bench provided little help Tuesday, totaling just 18 points led by Lance Stephenson's eight. This put even more pressure on the starters while putting Josh Hart's struggles under a microscope, as he finished 2-of-10 shooting.

James, Ball and Kyle Kuzma were effectively the only offensive options in the game.

Rondo, Ingram and McGee all obviously have their own contributions to the lineup, but just as importantly, their presence deepens the rotation while putting more impact players on the court throughout the game.

Ingram can pick up the scoring slack if James or Kuzma has an off night. Rondo can handle point guard duties to keep Ball fresher and possibly take over if needed.

James and Ball didn't have their best games in Sunday's loss to the Washington Wizards, and there was not much the rest of the team could do even with 25 points from Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

"We're a team built on energy and depth," LeBron said after the game, per Ryan Ward of ClutchPoints. "We didn't have either tonight."

There was certainly more energy against the Nets, but the lack of depth was still a concern. The currently injured players can replace Svi Mykhailiuk, Ivica Zubac and Moritz Wagner in the rotation while making the Lakers much more dangerous going forward.

What's Next?

Los Angeles returns home Friday for a battle with Anthony Davis and the New Orleans Pelicans. Brooklyn will go on the road to face the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday.