Lakers News: Brandon Ingram, Rajon Rondo Could Return from Injury on Friday

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly may get back two of their key pieces for Friday's Western Conference clash against the New Orleans Pelicans.

According to Mike Bresnahan of Spectrum SportsNet, forward Brandon Ingram and point guard Rajon Rondo will practice Thursday and take the court Friday "if all goes well."

Ingram hasn't played since Dec. 5 thanks to a sprained ankle, while Rondo has been sidelined with a broken hand since Nov. 14.

Missing Rondo wasn't much of a problem for the Purple and Gold before Ingram went down with his injury. Los Angeles was an impressive 7-3 in the first 10 games Rondo was sidelined but is just 3-3 in the six games since Ingram went out.

There are still enough pieces in place to remain afloat in the Western Conference race without them, as LeBron James anchors the offense as arguably the best player in the league. Kyle Kuzma has emerged as a secondary scorer with 20 or more points in seven of his last eight games, while Lonzo Ball is a facilitator and JaVale McGee and Tyson Chandler anchor the frontcourt.

Still, Los Angeles has higher aspirations than remaining in the Western Conference playoff picture. Ingram gives the team a complementary scorer who can take over stretches of games and provide more depth with an eye on eventual postseason showdowns.

The No. 2 overall pick of the 2016 draft is averaging 15.2 points and 4.0 rebounds a night this season after tying for the team lead with 16.1 points per game last season.

Rondo provides a veteran presence to a team loaded with young pieces alongside James and someone who can take some of the ball-handling responsibilities away from the four-time MVP in an effort to keep him fresher for the playoffs.

Rondo has 105 playoff games on his resume and figures to help his team add to that total if he can remain healthy once he returns.