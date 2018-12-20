UEFA Europa League Round of 32: Full Draw, Schedule, How to Watch, Preview

Matt Dunham/Associated Press

The UEFA Europa League knockout stage begins in February with the round of 32. Twenty-four teams qualified from group-stage play, while eight teams transferred from the Champions League after failing to advance in their groups.

The Europa League will feature two-leg matchups from the round of 32 through the semifinals. In every round, each remaining team will host one leg of the series.

Below find the Europa League knockout-stage draw, the full schedule for the round of 32, information on how to watch every match in the United States and United Kingdom, and previews for each matchup.

UEFA Europa League Round of 32 Draw

The Europa League round-of-32 draw took place Monday. It determined each matchup as well as when and where they will be played.

Here is every matchup result from the draw:

UEFA Europa League Round-of-32 Full Schedule

The round of 32 will begin with the first leg of every matchup on Thursday, Feb. 14, with one exception: Fenerbahce vs. Zenit will play on Tuesday, Feb. 12.

Every second leg will be played on Thursday, Feb. 21, with one exception: Sevilla vs. Lazio will play on Wednesday, Feb. 20.

Here is the full round-of-32 schedule for both legs for every team (all times Eastern):

Leg 1

Tuesday, Feb. 12 at 12:55 p.m.

Fenerbahce vs. Zenit



Thursday, Feb. 14

12:55 p.m.

Rapid Wien vs. Inter Milan

Slavia Praha vs. Genk

Krasnodar vs. Bayer Leverkusen

Rennes vs. Real Betis

Olympiacos vs. Dynamo Kyiv

Lazio vs. Sevilla

BATE Borisov vs. Arsenal

Galatasaray vs. Benfica

3 p.m.

Viktoria Plzen vs. Dinamo Zagreb

Club Brugge vs. RB Salzburg

FC Zurich vs. Napoli

Malmo vs. Chelsea

Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Eintracht Frankfurt

Celtic vs. Valencia

Sporting CP vs. Villarreal

Leg 2

Wednesday, Feb. 20 at noon

Sevilla vs. Lazio

Thursday, Feb. 21

12:55 p.m.

Dinamo Zagreb vs. Viktoria Plzen

RB Salzburg vs. Club Brugge

Napoli vs. FC Zurich

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Shakhtar Donetsk

Valencia vs. Celtic

Zenit vs. Fenerbahce

Villarreal vs. Sporting CP

Arsenal vs. BATE Borisov

3 p.m.

Inter Milan vs. Rapid Wien

Genk vs. Slavia Praha

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Krasnodar

Chelsea vs. Malmo

Real Betis vs. Rennes

Dynamo Kyiv vs. Olympiacos

Benfica vs. Galatasaray

UEFA Europa League: How to watch; live-stream info for U.S. and UK

For fans and viewers in the United States, watch every UEFA Europa League knockout-stage match from the round of 32 through the final on B/R Live.

B/R Live pricing is as follows:

$2.99 per each individual match

$9.99 monthly soccer pass: With the monthly pass, you can watch all 32 matches in the round of 32 as well as weekly UEFA highlight and magazine shows

$79.99 yearly soccer all-access pass

To watch the Europa League knockout stage on B/R Live, go here.

For fans and viewers in the United Kingdom, watch the UEFA Europa League knockout stage on BT Sport, and go here for local UK kickoff times for the round of 32.

To watch the UEFA Europa League round-of-32 draw on BT Sport, head here. For more information on how to access and watch Europa League matches on BT Sport, go here.

UEFA Europa League Round-of-32 match previews

Fenerbahce vs. Zenit

Zenit won Group C, while Fenerbahce finished second in Group D. Given it's being played two days before every other first leg, this match has the privilege of having all eyes on it for 90 minutes. Zenit has one Europa League title, which came in 2008. Fenerbahce has never lifted the trophy.

Rapid Wien vs. Inter Milan

Inter enters the Europa League, a competition it has won three times, after finishing third in its Champions League group behind Barcelona and Tottenham. The Italian side are heavy favorites, according to FiveThirtyEight, to advance against Rapid Wien, which finished second in Group G. Despite that, Inter will have to avoid the letdown that comes with being knocked out of the Champions League on the final matchday.

Slavia Praha vs. Genk

Genk won Group I and will enter the tie as favorites over Slavia Praha, runners-up in Group C. Neither team has ever won the Europa League crown.

Krasnodar vs. Bayer Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen does have some history of success in the Europa League, winning a two-legged final over Espanyol in 1988. Krasnodar does not have any Europa League silverware, but the two present one of the most evenly matched ties of the round of 32. Bayer Leverkusen won Group A, and Krasnodar lost the top spot in Group J in a tiebreaker to Sevilla.

Rennes vs. Real Betis

Real Betis won Group F, in which AC Milan was eliminated from European competition, and are the favorites over Rennes. The French club finished second in Group K. Both teams are looking to win their first Europa League title.

Olympiakos vs. Dynamo Kyiv

In what's expected to be another close tie, Olympiakos, the other half of the duo that eliminated AC Milan, face Dynamo Kyiv, which won Group K. The teams from Greece and Ukraine have both never triumphed in the Europa League.

Lazio vs. Sevilla

Sevilla is the all-time class of the Europa League, having won the competition a record five times. The Spanish side won in 2006, 2007, 2014, 2015, and 2016. Lazio finished second in Group H and will have its hands full in both legs against Sevilla, which won Group J.

BATE Borisov vs. Arsenal

Arsenal has been at the top of Europa League all season, not losing a game on the way to winning Group E. BATE Borisov held its own well finishing second in Group L behind Arsenal's fellow English power, Chelsea. A Gunners' run to the title would be their first in this competition.

Galatasaray vs. Benfica

This matchup is the only one in the Europa League round of 32 that features two teams that transferred from the Champions League. Galatasaray finished third in Group D behind Porto and Schalke, and Benfica finished third in Group E behind Bayern Munich and Ajax. Gala has one Europa League trophy, when the club defeated Arsenal on penalties in 2000. However, the Portuguese club has a higher percentage chance to go through in 2018.

Viktoria Plzen vs. Dinamo Zagreb

Viktoria Plzen enters the Europa after a thrilling final matchday in the Champions League, during which a win over Roma vaulted it into third place in Group G that also featured Real Madrid. The Czech side will have a sufficient task over two legs to defeat Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb, which handily won Europa Group D without losing a match. FiveThirtyEight does project Plzen to advance to the round of 16 ever so narrowly.

Club Brugge vs. RB Salzburg

Club Brugge joins the Europa League after finishing third behind Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid in Champions League Group A. The Belgian side has a tough draw with RB Salzburg, which dominated Group B in the Europa League group stage, going 6-0-0.

FC Zurich vs. Napoli

Napoli is the other Italian side transferring from the Champions League after some brutal luck in the group stage. Carlo Ancelotti's men didn't lose until Matchday 6, and when they did, they were out. They'll face the same letdown factor as Inter, but if they can get past that, Napoli are one of the favorites to win the entire competition, which it has done once already in 1989. FC Zurich has played well in Europe so far this season, finishing second in Group A, but goes into the tie with the odds stacked in Napoli's favor.

Malmo vs. Chelsea

Chelsea are the favorite to lift the 2019 Europa League trophy in a few months after a convincing group-stage display of five wins and one draw to claim Group L. The English side has won the Europa League championship once, defeating Benfica in 2013. Malmo will have to get out to a big lead at home in the first leg and work to not give up an away goal in order to give themselves any type of chance to advance.

Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Eintracht Frankfurt

In a showdown of former Europa League champions, Shakhtar enters the competition from the Champions League after finishing behind Manchester City and Lyon to face Eintracht Frankfurt, which rolled to a 6-0 finish to win Group H. Frankfurt lifted the Europa League trophy in 1980, while Shakhtar won it all in 2009. Expect two close legs in this matchup.

Celtic vs. Valencia

Valencia comes into the round of 32 from the Champions League and is another Spanish side with a successful history in Europa League, winning the crown in 2004. Valencia finished third in a tough Group H behind Juventus and Manchester United. Celtic had a manic final matchday of the group stage, seemingly being eliminated before a late goal in the other match of their group changed their fortunes. However, it's going to be a tall task for the Scottish side to defeat Valencia across two legs.

Sporting CP vs. Villarreal

This matchup is a spicy one for just the round of 32. Sporting nearly overtook Arsenal to win Group E, and Villarreal played steady, unbeaten soccer to win Group G. The Portuguese and Spanish styles should make for an entertaining and high-quality tie, with Sporting's Nani set to make a game-breaking play seemingly every minute.

Check out FiveThirtyEight for match-by-match probabilities.