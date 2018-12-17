Europa League Draw 2018-19: Schedule of Dates for Round-of-32 Fixtures

FABRICE COFFRINI/Getty Images

Chelsea will face Swedish side Malmo in the last 32 of the 2018-19 UEFA Europa League, while Arsenal were paired with BATE Borisov in Monday's draw.

Scottish champions Celtic have a tough clash with Valencia, and five-time winners Sevilla will be involved in arguably the tie of the round against Lazio.

Meanwhile, three-time winners Inter Milan will face Rapid Vienna after dropping down from the UEFA Champions League, and fellow Italian side Napoli drew FC Zurich.

Here is the lineup in full:

Viktoria Plzen vs. Dinamo Zagreb

Club Brugge vs. Red Bull Salzburg

Rapid Vienna vs. Inter Milan

Slavia Prague vs. Genk

Krasnodar vs. Bayer Leverkusen

FC Zurich vs. Napoli

Malmo vs. Chelsea

Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Eintracht Frankfurt

Celtic vs. Valencia

Rennes vs. Real Betis

Olympiakos vs. Dynamo Kiev

Lazio vs. Sevilla

Fenerbahce vs. Zenit Saint Petersburg

Sporting CP vs. Villarreal

BATE Borisov vs. Arsenal

Galatasaray vs. Benfica

Teams named first will play the first leg at home.

The first legs will be played on Thursday, February 14, except Fenerbahce vs. Zenit Saint Petersburg (Tuesday, February 12). The second legs will be played on Thursday, February 21, except Sevilla vs. Lazio and Arsenal vs. BATE Borisov (both Wednesday, February 20).

