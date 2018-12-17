Europa League Draw 2018-19: Schedule of Dates for Round-of-32 Fixtures

Europa League Draw 2018-19: Schedule of Dates for Round-of-32 FixturesDecember 17, 2018
Chelsea will face Swedish side Malmo in the last 32 of the 2018-19 UEFA Europa League, while Arsenal were paired with BATE Borisov in Monday's draw.
Scottish champions Celtic have a tough clash with Valencia, and five-time winners Sevilla will be involved in arguably the tie of the round against Lazio.
Meanwhile, three-time winners Inter Milan will face Rapid Vienna after dropping down from the UEFA Champions League, and fellow Italian side Napoli drew FC Zurich.
Here is the lineup in full:
Viktoria Plzen vs. Dinamo Zagreb
Club Brugge vs. Red Bull Salzburg
Rapid Vienna vs. Inter Milan
Slavia Prague vs. Genk
Krasnodar vs. Bayer Leverkusen
FC Zurich vs. Napoli
Malmo vs. Chelsea
Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Eintracht Frankfurt
Celtic vs. Valencia
Rennes vs. Real Betis
Olympiakos vs. Dynamo Kiev
Lazio vs. Sevilla
Fenerbahce vs. Zenit Saint Petersburg
Sporting CP vs. Villarreal
BATE Borisov vs. Arsenal
Galatasaray vs. Benfica
Teams named first will play the first leg at home.
The first legs will be played on Thursday, February 14, except Fenerbahce vs. Zenit Saint Petersburg (Tuesday, February 12). The second legs will be played on Thursday, February 21, except Sevilla vs. Lazio and Arsenal vs. BATE Borisov (both Wednesday, February 20).
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
