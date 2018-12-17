Europa League Draw 2018-19: Schedule of Dates for Round-of-32 Fixtures

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistDecember 17, 2018

The UEFA Europa League football cup is displayed prior to the draw for the round of 32 of the UEFA Europa League football tournament at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon on December 17, 2018. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP) (Photo credit should read FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty Images)
FABRICE COFFRINI/Getty Images

Chelsea will face Swedish side Malmo in the last 32 of the 2018-19 UEFA Europa League, while Arsenal were paired with BATE Borisov in Monday's draw. 

Scottish champions Celtic have a tough clash with Valencia, and five-time winners Sevilla will be involved in arguably the tie of the round against Lazio. 

Meanwhile, three-time winners Inter Milan will face Rapid Vienna after dropping down from the UEFA Champions League, and fellow Italian side Napoli drew FC Zurich. 

Here is the lineup in full:

                   

Viktoria Plzen vs. Dinamo Zagreb

Club Brugge vs. Red Bull Salzburg

Rapid Vienna vs. Inter Milan

Slavia Prague vs. Genk

Krasnodar vs. Bayer Leverkusen 

FC Zurich vs. Napoli

Malmo vs. Chelsea

Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Eintracht Frankfurt

Celtic vs. Valencia 

Rennes vs. Real Betis

Olympiakos vs. Dynamo Kiev

Lazio vs. Sevilla

Fenerbahce vs. Zenit Saint Petersburg

Sporting CP vs. Villarreal

BATE Borisov vs. Arsenal

Galatasaray vs. Benfica

                          

Teams named first will play the first leg at home.

The first legs will be played on Thursday, February 14, except Fenerbahce vs. Zenit Saint Petersburg (Tuesday, February 12). The second legs will be played on Thursday, February 21, except Sevilla vs. Lazio and Arsenal vs. BATE Borisov (both Wednesday, February 20). 

                     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Full Champions League Draw 🍿

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Full Champions League Draw 🍿

    Matt Jones
    via Bleacher Report

    Ronaldo's Departure Blamed for Madrid's Dwindling Crowds

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Ronaldo's Departure Blamed for Madrid's Dwindling Crowds

    Rory Marsden
    via Bleacher Report

    Full Europa League Round-of-32 Draw

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Full Europa League Round-of-32 Draw

    UEFA.com
    via UEFA.com

    Ajax's De Ligt Wins 2018 Golden Boy Award

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Ajax's De Ligt Wins 2018 Golden Boy Award

    Rory Marsden
    via Bleacher Report