Stephen Curry on 15,000 Career Points: It Was 'A Pretty Cool Moment'

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry eclipsed 15,000 career points with a 20-point performance in the Dubs' 110-93 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday.

The two-time MVP fittingly reached the plateau with a transition three in the second quarter:

Curry called reaching 15,000 points "a pretty cool moment" and added: "I was kind of frustrated. I had missed two or three open threes to begin with, and I wanted to get myself going. I forgot about the 10 points I needed and when they called timeout right afterward and I heard the announcement."

Steph joined Wilt Chamberlain, Rick Barry, Paul Arizin and Chris Mullin as the only players to score 15,000 points as a member of the Warriors.

The company he now keeps isn't something he takes lightly:

"I heard the names of the other four guys, three of whom are in the rafters. It's just a pretty humbling experience in terms of how long I've been here and the success that we've had in recent years. Individual accolades and milestones come out of that.

"It's hard to really put it into perspective because we're still in the moment, still grinding, still on the journey. Eventually, when it's all said and done, hopefully a long time from now, I'll be able to really reflect on what that means."

Chamberlain is the Warriors' all-time leading scorer with 17,783 points (31,419 total), and the 30-year-old Curry should soon surpass him for the franchise record.

The Warriors are just percentage points behind the Denver Nuggets for first place in the Western Conference at 21-10 and remain prohibitive favorites to lift the Larry O'Brien Trophy for the fourth time in five years.