College Football Teams That Will Regress the Most in 2019

John Locher/Associated Press

In 2016, Fresno State suffered 11 losses. Over the past two seasons, the Bulldogs have averaged 11 wins, including winning both of their bowl games. Were it not for Bill Clark's work reviving a UAB program that was defunct for two years, Jeff Tedford would have gotten much more deserved love for national coach of the year.

But now comes the hard part: replacing most of the offense.

Four of Fresno State's starting offensive linemen are seniors. So are five of the seven wide receivers who caught a pass this season, as well as two of the four tight ends. And worst of all, QB Marcus McMaryion will graduate after throwing for 3,629 yards with a 25-to-5 TD-to-INT ratio this season.

They do get to hang onto running backs Ronnie Rivers and Jordan Mims, and the top tight end (Jared Rice) ought to return as a fifth-year senior. At least there are a few building blocks there. That's still a lot of roster turnover, though.

And that's just the offense.

The Bulldogs are also losing three of their seven leading tacklers, one of which (Anthoula Kelly) was a cornerback who had four interceptions and 16 passes defended this season. The other two—outside linebackers George Helmuth and James Bailey—both ranked top three on the team in tackles for loss and sacks.

Some good news: Boise State and Utah State are each losing a bunch of key starters this offseason, as well, which should keep Fresno State from losing too much ground on the other Mountain West Conference contenders. But season-opening games against USC and Minnesota could be a disaster as the Bulldogs rebuild their offense and break in new pieces on defense.