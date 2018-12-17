MLB Trade Rumors: Mets Rejected Noah Syndergaard for J.T. Realmuto Deal

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

The New York Mets rejected the Miami Marlins' trade proposal that would have sent pitcher Noah Syndergaard to South Beach and catcher J.T. Realmuto to the Big Apple straight-up, according to a Monday report by SNY.tv's Andy Martino.

MLB.com's Anthony DiComo reported Sunday that the Mets agreed to sign catcher Wilson Ramos to a two-year, $19 million contract, pending a physical, after failing to acquire Realmuto.

New York reportedly discussed a wide range of options in its pursuit of Realmuto during the 2018 MLB winter meetings in Las Vegas last week, including three-team deals. Martino and the New York Post's Mike Puma reported the Mets had Realmuto trade talks that would have potentially landed Syndergaard with the San Diego Padres or the New York Yankees.

Ultimately, though, no trade was reached.

Syndergaard has been one of the best pitchers in all of baseball—when healthy—since making his major league debut in 2015. Last season, he went 13-4 with a 3.03 ERA in 25 starts. However, he has made just 32 starts over the past two seasons.

The 26-year-old right-hander still has three years of club control remaining, so it's understandable if the Mets are reluctant to trade him inside of their division, even if it means getting one of the top catchers in baseball.

Realmuto has quickly made a name for himself, hitting .277/.340/.484 with 21 home runs, 30 doubles and 74 RBI in 125 games for the Marlins in 2018. That performance resulted in his first All-Star selection as well as his first Silver Slugger.

And while the Mets offense would have received a boost in the trade, the team would be losing a year of club control in a Syndergaard-for-Realmuto swap. The 27-year-old catcher is eligible for free agency after the 2020 campaign.

New York instead went the free-agent route, acquiring a two-time All-Star without having to surrender a Cy Young contender.