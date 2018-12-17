Saints-Panthers, College Bowls, Free NBA League Pass and More to Watch This Week

Saints-Panthers, College Bowls, Free NBA League Pass and More to Watch This WeekDecember 17, 2018
Must Watch: Week Full of Football
Holiday parties? Family gatherings? Or how about watching football every night this week? With a crucial divisional matchup in the NFL and the first midweek games of the bowl season on deck, your holiday plans are set.
The action begins on Monday night with the 11-2 New Orleans Saints taking on the 6-7 Carolina Panthers in an NFC South showdown. New Orleans looks to keep the top spot in the NFC, as they currently own the tiebreaker against the 11-2 Los Angeles Rams. Meanwhile, the Panthers are right behind the Minnesota Vikings for the final Wild Card spot. Carolina is a +6.5 point underdog per OddsShark. They’ll have to find a way to stop Drew Brees, who has grabbed quite a few people’s attention with his play this season. Watch at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN. Here are the full standings.
NFL345 @NFL345
.@Saints QB Drew Brees received 1,270,631 total fan votes for the 2019 Pro Bowl, the most in the @NFL. Final rosters will be announced on Tuesday, 12/18 at 8:00 PM ET Live on NFL Network’s Pro Bowl Special. For the leading fan vote-getters, click here: https://t.co/ZbVhNdAUd2 https://t.co/cHbV9IyqIS
Three bowl games on ESPN highlight the rest of the week’s football. Here’s everything you need to know (all times ET):
Tuesday
Boca Raton Bowl: Northern Illinois vs. UAB (-2.5), 7 p.m.
UAB is a bit of a sentimental favorite in this one, reaching a bowl game just two seasons after restarting their entire program. However, Northern Illinois is a MAC powerhouse that’s used to this stage.
Wednesday
Frisco Bowl: San Diego State vs. Ohio (-3), 8 p.m.
After winning six straight games, SDSU looked like they were going to waltz through the Mountain West Conference before losing three of their last four. They’ll have extra motivation going up against one of the best offenses in the country in Ohio, who has scored at least 40 points in seven games.
Thursday
Gasparilla Bowl: Marshall (-2.5) vs. South Florida, 8 p.m.
Charlie Strong’s USF team started the season 7-0, but lost five straight to end their season. Marshall on the other hand won five of their last seven behind a stout defense and balanced offense.
Here is the full bowl schedule.
Watch This: Free NBA League Pass
You can catch every NBA League Pass game for free until Thursday right here on B/R Live, including the Toronto Raptors vs. the Indiana Pacers (Watch here) in a matchup of Top 3 Eastern Conference teams on Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Raptors beat a healthy Golden State Warriors team last week without Kawhi Leonard, and they let them know about it.
Later that night, two MVP candidates in Giannis Antetokounmpo and Anthony Davis go head-to-head as the Milwaukee Bucks take on the New Orleans Pelicans (Watch here), and the Golden State Warriors face off against a Utah Jazz (Watch here) squad looking to add another win in a tight Western Conference. Tipoff for those games are 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. respectively.
Here’s how to sign up to watch on B/R Live and here’s the full NBA schedule.
Three more things to watch
1. Zion Williamson and the rest of No. 2 Duke’s loaded freshman class host undefeated No. 11 Texas Tech on Thursday night at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2. The four Blue Devil freshmen have come to play through ten games, averaging nearly 68 points per game and accounting for over 70% of Duke’s scoring. The Cameron Crazies have plenty of reason to be excited.
Duke Basketball @DukeMBB
#FridayFeeling when exams are over soon and a game is coming up https://t.co/DQv8Ew2p5x
2. The Washington Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins add another page to their rivalry on Wednesday, as Alex Ovechkin continues to defy Father Time. Watch at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN.
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
Alex Ovechkin's 25 goals this season are tied for the most goals all-time in a team's 1st 30 games at age 33-or-older. via @EliasSports https://t.co/OyE6AZ4lSg
Is this just an excuse to show a video of Ovi celebrating the Capitals’ Stanley Cup again? Yes. Yes it is. Enjoy.
Alex Prewitt @alex_prewitt
So the Cup made it out to Georgetown (via @tonyandjoes): https://t.co/VEYQkhgVQ8 https://t.co/l6GuaWHbAc
3. A week of soccer is highlighted by the FIFA Club World Cup Semifinals, Bundesliga action, and England’s League Cup. Here’s how you can watch all the action (all times ET).
Tuesday
Club World Cup: River Plate vs. Al-Ain, 11:30 a.m. on FS2
Bundesliga: Fortuna Dusseldorf vs. Borussia Dortmund, 2:30 p.m. on FS1
League Cup: Leicester City vs. Manchester City, 2:45 p.m. on ESPN+
Wednesday
Club World Cup: Kashima Antlers vs. Real Madrid, 11:30 a.m. on FS2
Bundesliga: Bayern Munich vs. RB Leipzig, 2:30 p.m. on FS1
League Cup: Arsenal vs. Tottenham, 2:45 p.m. on ESPN+
League Cup: Chelsea vs. Bournemouth, 2:45 p.m. on ESPN+
Quick Catch Up
1. The UEFA Champions League and Europa League draws are set, and there are some tasty matchups in the knockout stages. The biggest headlines include Liverpool and former Borussia Dortmund manager Jurgen Klopp facing an old foe in Bayern Munich. Also, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus returns to Spain to take on a side he grew very familiar with in Atletico Madrid.
In the UEL, Arsenal and Chelsea will be licking their chops after drawing BATE Borisov and Malmo respectively. Here are the full draw results for both competitions.
Bleacher Report Live @brlive
The Europa League draw for the Round of 32 is set 👀 Coming in February on #BRLive https://t.co/3UWeFUxepk
2. LeBron James and Lonzo Ball became the first Lakers teammates since Magic Johnson and Kareem-Abdul Jabbar to each get a triple-double in the same game. Somewhere in the world, Lavar Ball is telling people he was right about his boy.
Bleacher Report Live @brlive
LeBron and Lonzo each have a triple-double 👏 Watch the 4th for FREE on #BRLive: https://t.co/4FToOtC9UV (📽: @BleacherReport) https://t.co/v4C0yHaChA
3. Valdosta State defeated Ferris State 49-47 on Saturday night to win the Division II National Championship, but everyone was talking about this, um, defensive decision? At least Valdosta State can laugh about it now. Well, maybe not the coach.
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
This touchdown makes absolutely no sense 🤯 (Via @NCAADII) https://t.co/P6SzSIYlU4
4. Trevor Ariza was traded to the Washington Wizards, but it wasn’t as straightforward as you might’ve expected it to be. Here’s the full rundown.
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Trevor Ariza is headed to Wizards, Kelly Oubre to Grizzlies and Austin Rivers to Suns as part of three-team deal, per @wojespn https://t.co/Ul3SRoO4E4
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Three-team deal involving Trevor Ariza is dead, per @wojespn https://t.co/zQGYRaJftw
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Trevor Ariza trade fell through because Suns thought they were getting Dillon Brooks, not MarShon Brooks, per @wojespn https://t.co/ZffRyzgLBe
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Phoenix is sending Trevor Ariza to Washington for Kelly Oubre and Austin Rivers, per @ShamsCharania https://t.co/iKcSXaYCbA
