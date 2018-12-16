Redskins' Josh Johnson on 1st Career Win in NFL: 'It Was a Relief'

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Josh Johnson was drafted to the NFL in 2008 but didn't earn his first win as a starting quarterback until Sunday.

The 32-year-old got the start for the Washington Redskins—his first start since 2011—and helped the team to a 16-13 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"I've always had belief in myself that I can do things like this, but, I've never been one to talk about it because talking does nothing," he said after the game, per Austin Knoblauch of NFL.com. "... Just to have it go our way and be able to just have everything that has been building up in me for years and finally let it out, it was a relief. Honestly, it was. It was just a relief."

His pure emotion was on display immediately after Dustin Hopkins' game-winning kick:

Johnson had been on rosters for nearly half the league during his career but hadn't appeared in a game since 2014 when it seemed like his time in the NFL was done. He was taken by the San Diego Fleet in the inaugural Alliance of American Football draft before the Redskins signed him in early December following a rash of injuries.

With Alex Smith and Colt McCoy unavailable and Mark Sanchez ineffective, Johnson finally got another chance to start.

The veteran made the most of his opportunity and will now try to build on the win as the Redskins (7-7) try to sneak into the playoffs.