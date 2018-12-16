WWE TLC 2018 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

1 of 3

Credit: WWE.com

Buddy Murphy defended the Cruiserweight Championship against Cedric Alexander in a rematch of their Super Show-Down bout to kick off Sunday's action.

Murphy seized an opening and blasted Alexander with a knee as the challenger soared through the air. The champion grounded his opponent and delivered some elbows to keep him close.

A superkick to a flying Murphy not only was payback for earlier in the match but also allowed the challenger to mount a comeback. A Michinoku Driver earned Alexander a two-count.

Murphy answered with a sit-out powerbomb for his own two-count.

Alexander delivered the Lumbar Check, but Murphy got his foot on the bottom rope to the shock and awe of the former titleholder.

Murphy recovered, dropped Alexander on the turnbuckles and finished him moments later with Murphy's Law to secure a successful title defense.

Result

Murphy defeated Alexander

Grade

A

Analysis

It certainly feels like these two are incapable of having a bad match. Again, Alexander and Murphy tore the house down with a competitive, high-impact, fast-paced bout that may not have been wrestled in front of a huge crowd but continued to demonstrate their excellence in any setting.

Murphy winning was the right call given how early in his reign he is. Now, it is imperative for management to come through with a compelling opponent so his reign does not become an afterthought. Especially given how superb he has been since embracing his run on 205 Live.