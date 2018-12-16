WWE TLC 2018 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

WWE TLC 2018 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and HighlightsDecember 16, 2018
WWE brought tables, ladders and chairs to its streaming network Sunday night with TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs, the final pay-per-view of a tumultuous year.
The event came at a time of record low ratings and star power deficiencies, yet, given the quality of the Superstars on the show, there was still reason to be optimistic that the show would deliver.
Did it, and who emerged from the final event of 2018 with championship gold and momentum in their possession?
Find out with this recap of the wild and chaotic extravaganza.
Cruiserweight Championship Match: Cedric Alexander vs. Buddy Murphy
Buddy Murphy defended the Cruiserweight Championship against Cedric Alexander in a rematch of their Super Show-Down bout to kick off Sunday's action.
Murphy seized an opening and blasted Alexander with a knee as the challenger soared through the air. The champion grounded his opponent and delivered some elbows to keep him close.
A superkick to a flying Murphy not only was payback for earlier in the match but also allowed the challenger to mount a comeback. A Michinoku Driver earned Alexander a two-count.
Murphy answered with a sit-out powerbomb for his own two-count.
Alexander delivered the Lumbar Check, but Murphy got his foot on the bottom rope to the shock and awe of the former titleholder.
Murphy recovered, dropped Alexander on the turnbuckles and finished him moments later with Murphy's Law to secure a successful title defense.
Result
Murphy defeated Alexander
Grade
A
Analysis
It certainly feels like these two are incapable of having a bad match. Again, Alexander and Murphy tore the house down with a competitive, high-impact, fast-paced bout that may not have been wrestled in front of a huge crowd but continued to demonstrate their excellence in any setting.
Murphy winning was the right call given how early in his reign he is. Now, it is imperative for management to come through with a compelling opponent so his reign does not become an afterthought. Especially given how superb he has been since embracing his run on 205 Live.
Ladder Match: Elias vs. Bobby Lashley
Early in the match, Lio Rush provided a distraction that prevented Elias from grabbing his guitar and allowed Bobby Lashley to gain the upper hand. A big belly-to-belly overhead onto the ladder not only sent pain shooting down the back of Elias but allowed Lashley to firmly establish himself the aggressor.
Elias recovered fought off Lashley and more interference from Rush and retrieved his guitar for the win.
After the match, Elias teased bashing his opponent with the guitar but Rush jumped on his back, allowed Lashley to recover and flatten the Pittsburgh native. Rush delivered a frog splash and Lashley blasted The Drifter with the guitar to regain some heat.
Result
Elias defeated Lashley
Grade
C-
Analysis
Take two guys unfamiliar with an uncomfortable in a ladder match, throw them in and break the whole thing up with a commercial break and you have a recipe for a crappy match that does neither guy any favors.
Elias is barely able to build on the momentum his win should have given him because he has to bump for Rush and Lashley to get heat back on them. Lashley is the massive, jacked heel who could not win even with the assistance of a mouthpiece and has to resort to cheap shots to get a little revenge.
Both guys look like losers and any positivity that may have come from it was negated in short order, which is par for the course with the Raw brand of late.
Mixed Match Challenge : R-Truth and Carmella vs. Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox
And so the Mixed Match Challenge ended not with a bang, but a whimper.
The winners of the match would earn the 30th entry into their respective Royal Rumbles and a paid vacation to anywhere in the world. Riveting.
Truth and Jinder delivered some rough ring work early, including a series of rollups from the former.
Carmella and Fox tagged in and the babyfaces leveled the heels. A dance break broke out and The Singh Brothers entered the fray. Truth dispatched of them but Fox capitalized on a distraction and delivered a flipping neckbreaker to The Princess from Staten Island.
Carmella created separation and tagged her partner in.
Truth unloaded on Mahal. Before he could build too much momentum, Fox tagged in and confronted Truth, exclaiming, "I'm the captain!" Fox tried to deliver the scissors kick to Truth but missed and Carmella delivered a superkick for two.
With Mahal dispatched of at ringside, Carmella applied the Code of Silence to score the win.
Result
Truth and Carmella defeated Fox and Mahal
Grade
C-
Analysis
A few fun spots notwithstanding, this was messy and often disjointed.
Michael Cole trying to make a big deal about Truth and Carmella earning the No. 30 spot in the Royal Rumble, when absolutely no one buys them as threats to win, is comical but it at least puts the importance of the match over.
Truth's post-match promo, in which he revealed they will take their vacation at WWE Headquarters in Stanford, Connecticut, was harmless and silly.
All things considered, the entire Mixed Match Challenge was very much like this match in that it was rarely pretty, often ridiculous and not at all relevant.