Malcolm Jenkins Fined $12,500 for Ripping Replay Officials After Loss to Cowboys

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Malcolm Jenkins has been fined $12,500 for his criticism of replay officials following his team's 29-23 overtime loss to the Dallas Cowboys, according to Tim McManus of ESPN on Saturday.

Jenkins' remarks were in relation to the opening kickoff, in which Eagles linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill appeared to recover a fumble following Jenkins' hit on Dallas return man Jourdan Lewis.

Following a replay, however, the officials ruled that it wasn't clear which team recovered the fumble.

"That was a pretty terrible call," Jenkins said in the aftermath of Sunday's game. "They reviewed it and the explanation I got was that it wasn't a clear recovery, although Kamu had the ball in his hand and there was only Eagles defenders on the ball in replay. So whoever's watching that in New York should stay off the bottle."

That wasn't the only questionable call against the Eagles on Sunday, as Philadelphia tight end Dallas Goedert was called for offensive pass interference on a 75-yard touchdown reception to tie the game. Former NFL vice-president of officiating Dean Blandino later said that a foul should not have been called.

The Eagles did score on that drive to tie Dallas at 23, but a Dak Prescott touchdown pass to Amari Cooper in overtime ended the divisional battle.

The initial opening kickoff call could have significantly changed the game, as the Eagles would have received the ball in field-goal territory.

However, Philadelphia's current predicament goes far deeper than a few decisions that didn't go their way. The Eagles have followed up their Super Bowl-winning season with a 6-7 record, and numerous factors play into that mark.

Of note, the Eagles don't rank in the top 17 in offensive, defensive or special teams DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average), per Football Outsiders. Philadelphia also has the sixth-lowest adjusted sack rate in the league and allows the sixth-most running back yards per carry.

An inconsistent offense has also plagued Philadelphia, from a hit-or-miss run game to decreased production from the team's wide receivers.

The Eagles simply aren't fulfilling their potential this year, regardless of officiating. But with the line between making the playoffs and staying home for the winter razor-thin, any bad calls are likely to be even more frustrating than usual.