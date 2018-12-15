Myles Turner Fined $15,000 for Giving Fans Middle Finger During Win vs. 76ers

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner let his emotions get the best of him Friday night, and it will cost him.

During the first half of a 113-101 win against the Philadelphia 76ers, Turner showed his middle finger to the opposing fans:

He has been fined $15,000 by the NBA for "making an inappropriate gesture toward the spectator stands," per Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

The incident in question came after 76ers center Joel Embiid beat Turner for an and-1 in the second quarter. Philadelphia built an eight-point lead at the time, and Turner was subbed out after picking up his third foul of the half.

Embiid got the better of this matchup throughout the game and finished with 40 points and 21 rebounds compared to just eight points and five rebounds from Turner.

However, the Pacers got the last laugh as a team with a come-from-behind victory, which likely made Turner a lot happier than he was at halftime.

Still, his actions led to the largest fine of the young player's career after totaling just $8,000 in four fines to this point, per Spotrac.

The 22-year-old is averaging 12.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game after signing a four-year, $72 million extension before the start of the season.