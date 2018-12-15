Lakers Reportedly Saving Draft Picks, Young Players for Anthony Davis Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly hesitant to trade young players or draft picks for minor roster upgrades this season because they want as many assets as possible for their pursuit of New Orleans Pelicans superstar forward Anthony Davis.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski (via Real GM) provided an update on the Lakers' mindset Saturday.

"Here's the line they have to walk: They're not going to give away picks and their top young players in some deal that makes them incrementally better this season because they have to save all those assets for Anthony Davis, a big trade this summer either pre or post free agency," Woj said.

                 

