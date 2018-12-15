Kings Troll Stephen Curry with Moon Landing Video During Lineup Introductions

Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

The Sacramento Kings trolled Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry about his recent comments questioning whether anyone ever landed on the moon by playing video of astronauts on the lunar surface during introductions before Friday night's contest at the Golden 1 Center.

During a group discussion this week on the Winging It podcast, Curry said he didn't believe the moon landing was real, and he immediately knew the backlash was coming.

Via Nick Friedell of ESPN.com:

"We ever been to the moon?" Curry asked.

"After several voices said, "No," Curry responded, "They're going to come get us, I don't think so either. Sorry, I don't want to start conspiracies."

NASA spokesperson Allard Beutel responded by telling Benjamin Hoffman of the New York Times the agency would welcome Curry with open arms if he'd like to see the evidence himself:

"We'd love for Mr. Curry to tour the lunar lab at our Johnson Space Center in Houston, perhaps the next time the Warriors are in town to play the Rockets. We have hundreds of pounds of moon rocks stored there, and the Apollo mission control. During his visit, he can see firsthand what we did 50 years ago, as well as what we're doing now to go back to the moon in the coming years, but this time to stay."

Curry later told ESPN he was "joking" but would accept NASA's offer.

Many conspiracy theorists believe the most famous landing on the moon in 1969—the one during which Neil Armstrong famously uttered, "That's one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind"—never happened. There have been six manned missions to the moon.

A simple viewing of a Mythbusters episode about the event would put Curry and Co. on the right path, but getting to see some space rocks up close is probably cooler.