NFL Says Bobby Wagner Should Have Been Penalized on Field-Goal Block vs. Vikings

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorDecember 14, 2018

FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 10, 2018, file photo, Seattle Seahawks' Bobby Wagner (54) raises his fist after stopping Minnesota Vikings' Latavius Murray on a fourth down run in the second half of an NFL football game in Seattle. Wagner, making a hefty statement for NFL Defensive Player of the Year, seeks his eighth straight game with at least eight tackles. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear, File)
Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

The NFL said Friday that Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner committed an uncalled leverage penalty on a field-goal block against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday.

Per Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com, "Replays showed Wagner putting his hands on the players positioned on both sides of him as he jumped."

Wagner made the block with 5:46 remaining in the game and his team up 6-0. Seattle scored a touchdown on its ensuing drive en route to a 21-7 home win.

        

