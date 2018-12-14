NFL Says Bobby Wagner Should Have Been Penalized on Field-Goal Block vs. Vikings

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

The NFL said Friday that Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner committed an uncalled leverage penalty on a field-goal block against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday.

Per Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com, "Replays showed Wagner putting his hands on the players positioned on both sides of him as he jumped."

Wagner made the block with 5:46 remaining in the game and his team up 6-0. Seattle scored a touchdown on its ensuing drive en route to a 21-7 home win.

