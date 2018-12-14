FIU's Shawndarrius Phillips Played 2018 Season with Warrant out for His Arrest

MIAMI, FL - SEPTEMBER 01: Shawndarrius Phillips #22 of the FIU Golden Panthers warms up before the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Ricardo Silva Stadium on September 1, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)
Florida International Golden Panthers running back Shawndarrius Phillips played the 2018 college football season despite having a warrant out for his arrest. 

On Friday, Andrea Adelson of ESPN.com reported a judge in Broward County, Florida, issued the warrant in August on a felony charge of domestic battery by strangulation. In June, his ex-girlfriend called the county's sheriff's office and said Phillips choked her and threatened to break her jaw after they got into an argument.

Phillips turned himself in to authorities Wednesday.

                                                         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

