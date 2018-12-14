FIU's Shawndarrius Phillips Played 2018 Season with Warrant out for His Arrest

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Florida International Golden Panthers running back Shawndarrius Phillips played the 2018 college football season despite having a warrant out for his arrest.

On Friday, Andrea Adelson of ESPN.com reported a judge in Broward County, Florida, issued the warrant in August on a felony charge of domestic battery by strangulation. In June, his ex-girlfriend called the county's sheriff's office and said Phillips choked her and threatened to break her jaw after they got into an argument.

Phillips turned himself in to authorities Wednesday.

