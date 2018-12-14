Howard Beck Says There's No Need to Panic: The Lakers Are Fine

Magic Johnson may have been worried about the Lakers slow start, but his panic was premature. They are locked into the playoff hunt and are on pace for 50 wins. Watch the video above to find out why Howard Beck says the Lakers "emergency" is over.


