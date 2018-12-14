Free NBA League Pass, Patriots-Steelers and More to Watch This Weekend

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Must-Watch: Warriors, Lakers and more for free on NBA League Pass

Another free full week of NBA League Pass on B/R Live begins on Friday night, with plenty of top matchups all weekend featuring the Warriors, Lakers, and Raptors, owners of the best record in the league.

Golden State plays Friday, the Lakers play Saturday and Sunday, and Toronto plays Friday and Sunday. The Raptors vs. Nuggets on Sunday matches up No. 1 in the East vs. No. 1 in the West.

Watch NBA League Pass on B/R Live here.

Watch This: NFL Sunday (and Saturday)

This weekend brings a double dose of NFL action, as there will be two Saturday games in addition to the standard Sunday slate. Playoff hopes and seedings are on the line in these key games:

Houston (9-4) at New York Jets (4-9); Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET, NFL Network: After their 9-game winning streak came to an end last week, the Texans (-6) look to win to pad their playoff positioning.

Green Bay (5-7-1) at Chicago (9-4); Sunday, 1 p.m., Fox: The Packers are almost certainly out of the NFC playoff race, but that will only take a bit of the sting out of this historic rivalry. The Bears (-6) can continue a push for a first-round bye in the playoffs with a win.

New England (9-4) at Pittsburgh (7-5-1); Sunday, 4:25 p.m., CBS: There aren’t a lot of times when teams want to play the Patriots (-1.5) to begin with, but after New England’s debacle in the Miami Miracle last week, this is NOT the week to see the Pats on the schedule. Buckle up for what could be a classic Belichick-Tomlin game.

NFL Week 15 odds and predictions

Four more things to watch this weekend

1. Spicy College Basketball Matchups: There are just a couple of weeks left before conference play begins, so take in these marquee nonconference clashes while they last. Saturday afternoon has two excellent games. (They do tip off at the same time, so break out your second screen of choice or keep your remote at the ready).

No. 17 Villanova at No. 1 Kansas; 12 p.m. ET, ESPN: Allen Fieldhouse is sure to be rocking as the defending champions come to Lawrence. The Wildcats may have been caught looking ahead to this game during a loss to Penn on Tuesday, while the Jayhawks have been rock (chalk) solid all season. It's a rematch from last season's Final Four, when Nova won 95-79.

No. 3 Tennessee at Memphis; 12 p.m., ESPN: The Volunteers probably have the best win of the college basketball season so far: a thrilling victory over Gonzaga last week on a neutral court. First-year Memphis coach Penny Hardaway will look to lead the Tigers to their first signature win of his tenure in this rivalry game.

2. International Soccer: Go all around the world with your football enjoyment this weekend:

Italian Serie A - Torino vs. Juventus; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

English Premier League - Liverpool vs. Manchester United; Sunday, 11 a.m., NBCSN

B/R Live will have Belgian Pro League and Scottish Premiership matches as well (all times ET):

Belgian Pro League

Friday, 2:30 p.m. - Sporting Charleroi vs. KAA Gent | Watch

Saturday, 12 p.m. - Kortijik vs. Club Brugge | Watch

Sunday, 12 p.m. - Genk vs. Oostende | Watch

Scottish Premiership

Friday, 2:45 p.m. - Livingston vs. Hearts | Watch

Sunday, 7:30 a.m. - Hibernian vs. Celtic | Watch

3. Bowls are here: College football bowl season starts on Saturday with six games.

Air Force Reserve Celebration Bowl: Alcorn State vs. North Carolina A&T; 12 p.m., ABC

AutoNation Cure Bowl: Tulane vs. Louisiana; 1:30 p.m., CBSSN

New Mexico Bowl: Utah State vs. North Texas; 2 p.m.. ESPN

Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl: Arizona State vs. No. 21 Fresno State; 3:30 p.m., ABC

Raycom Media Camellia Bowl: Georgia Southern vs. Eastern Michigan; 5:30 p.m., ESPN

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl: Middle Tennessee vs. Appalachian State; 9 p.m., ESPN

Ultimate Guide to Bowl Season and predictions for every game

4. National Lacrosse League on B/R Live: The NLL opens its season — and makes its debut on B/R Live — this Saturday.

Six of the league’s 11 teams begin play on opening day, and you can watch each game FREE on B/R Live here.

Here's the schedule (times ET):

1 p.m. - Buffalo Bandits at Philadelphia Wings | Watch

7:05 p.m. - New England Black Wolves at Georgia Swarm | Watch

9 p.m. - Vancouver Warriors at Calgary Roughnecks | Watch

Quick Catch-Up

1. The final match week of UEFA Champions League and Europa League group-stage play had all the drama as the knockout round fields were set.

If you missed any action, watch the full highlight shows from each day to catch up.

Tuesday UCL Highlight Show

Wednesday UCL Highlight Show

Thursday UEL Highlight Show

Also, B/R Live broadcasted three FREE matches this week, and you can still watch full replays of them at no cost.

Club Brugge vs. Atletico Madrid - AT&T Free Match

Ajax vs. Bayern Munich - Pepsi Free Match

Sevilla vs. Krasnodar - AT&T Free Match

2. After winning the MLS Cup Final on Saturday night, Atlanta United and its fans filled the city’s downtown streets on Monday for a victory parade that culminated with a rally next to their home field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium:

3. In Dwyane Wade’s last game of his career against longtime close friend LeBron James (barring an unlikely Lakers-Heat NBA Finals), the two shared a moment right after the final play of the game, when LeBron’s defense forced Wade to take a tough shot at the buzzer.

4. ONE Championship MMA coming to B/R Live: One of the largest fighting promotions in the world has found a broadcast home in the United States. The first ONE Championship event on B/R Live will be Jan. 19, 2019. Learn more here.

5. Shoot for the Moon: Steph Curry made headlines this week not for another 3-point barrage but for claiming on a podcast that he didn’t believe astronauts have landed on the moon. After the Internet went bananas with this theory, Curry clarified that he was joking, but not before NASA invited him to a tour of their facility to see rocks from the moon. At this point, NBA Twitter feels very strongly that this was Steph’s plan the whole time: finesse NASA into a free VIP visit.