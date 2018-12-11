NASA Invites Stephen Curry to Tour Lunar Lab After Moon Landing Comments

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

After Stephen Curry expressed doubts as to whether humans have actually landed on the moon, NASA is more than willing to try to convince the Golden State Warriors superstar otherwise.

Earlier this week, Curry questioned the moon landing on Vince Carter and Kent Bazemore's Winging It podcast, which also included teammate Andre Iguodala (h/t Dan Feldman of NBC Sports):

"Curry: 'We ever been to the moon?'

"Multiple responders: 'Nope.'

"Curry: 'They're gonna come get us. I don't think so, either.'"

That got the internet buzzing—and has since led to some responses from those with ties to the space program.

Retired astronaut Scott Kelly was among those to offer guidance to the two-time NBA MVP:

NASA also extended an invite Curry's way.

"There’s lots of evidence NASA landed 12 American astronauts on the Moon from 1969-1972," NASA spokesperson Allard Beutel said, per TMZ. "We’d love for Mr. Curry to tour the lunar lab at our Johnson Space Center in Houston, perhaps the next time the Warriors are in town to play the Rockets."

"We have hundreds of pounds of Moon rocks stored there and the Apollo mission control. During his visit, he can see first-hand what we did 50 years ago, as well as what we’re doing now to go back to the Moon in the coming years, but this time to stay."

Curry will have an opportunity to take NASA up on its offer when the Warriors visit Houston on March 13.