NFL Week 15 Picks: Predictions for Each Game's Odds and Over/Under Lines

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Some of the highest-profile games in Week 15 of the NFL season possess the highest over/under lines.

Thursday night's AFC West showdown between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs currently has the highest over/under line of the week along with the meeting between the Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night.

The clash of divisional leaders in Pittsburgh and the New Orleans Saints' trip to Carolina also have over/under marks above 50, while most of the other lines are in the mid-40s.

The two lowest lines of Week 15 are in the 30s, but those numbers might be too kind to the teams involves in those games.

NFL Week 15 Schedule and Odds

All Times ET

Thursday, December 13

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City (-3.5) (Over/Under: 53.5) (8:20 p.m., Fox)

Saturday, December 15

Houston (-6) at New York Jets (Over/Under: 41.5) (4:30 p.m., NFL Network)

Cleveland at Denver (-3) (Over/Under: 45.5) (8:20 p.m., NFL Network)

Sunday, December 16

Oakland at Cincinnati (-3) (Over/Under: 46) (1 p.m., CBS)

Miami at Minnesota (-7) (Over/Under: 44.5) (1 p.m., CBS)

Tennessee at New York Giants (-2.5) (Over/Under: 43.5) (1 p.m., CBS)

Washington at Jacksonville (-7) (Over/Under: 36) (1 p.m., CBS)

Arizona at Atlanta (-9) Over/Under: 44) (1 p.m., Fox)

Detroit at Buffalo (-2.5) (Over/Under: 38.5) (1 p.m., Fox)

Green Bay at Chicago (-6) (Over/Under: 45) (1 p.m., Fox)

Dallas at Indianapolis (-3) (Over/Under: 47) (1 p.m., Fox)

Tampa Bay at Baltimore (-8) (Over/Under: 46.5) (1 p.m., Fox)

Seattle (-5) at San Francisco (Over/Under: 44) (4:05 p.m., Fox)

New England (-1.5) at Pittsburgh (Over/Under: 52) (4:25 p.m., CBS)

Philadelphia at Los Angeles Rams (-9) (Over/Under: 53.5) (8:20 p.m., NBC)

Monday, December 17

New Orleans (-6.5) at Carolina (Over/Under: 52) (8:15 p.m., ESPN)

All games are also available on FuboTV.

Odds obtained from OddsShark. Picks against the spread in bold.

Approach The Thursday O/U Line With Caution

Your first instinct when looking at Thursday night's matchup—and most games involving the Kansas City Chiefs this season—is to take the over.

If you dig a little deeper, the over of 53.5 points might not hit Thursday night because of the Los Angeles Chargers.

In their last six games, the Chargers hit a total of 53 points twice, with the most recent occurrence in the comeback win over Pittsburgh in Week 13.

In the other four contests, Philip Rivers and Co. scored in the 20s against Seattle, Oakland, Denver and Cincinnati.

Kansas City barely combined for 50 points in its overtime win over Baltimore in Week 14, and it had trouble scoring against Arizona in Week 10 at Arrowhead Stadium.

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

In fact, the Chiefs haven't combined with their opponents to score over 53 points at home since Week 7 against Cincinnati.

In addition to the recent trends, the concerns for the over are amplified by Los Angeles' running back situation, as Melvin Gordon is a game-time decision and Austin Ekeler is likely out with a concussion, per Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com.

If Gordon and Ekeler can't go, the Chargers will rely on Justin Jackson, who showed some potential in the second half of the win over Pittsburgh, but he was still splitting time with Ekeler at that point.

Kansas City might have some lingering concerns about how much Spencer Ware can produce out of the backfield, but he ran for a respectable 75 yards in Week 14.

Even if the issues in the running game are cleared up, Thursday's night game is going to come down to which quarterback makes the most plays, and the over will be affected if those highlight-worthy moments don't appear until the second half.

Take The Under on The 2 Smallest O/U Lines Of Week 15

Betting the under is never a fun exercise, but in Week 15, it's prudent for the two games with the lowest over/under lines.

Sunday's clash between the Washington Redskins and Jacksonville Jaguars could be the most inept offensive game all season.

In two starts, Cody Kessler has proved he's not the answer to Jacksonville's offensive struggles, but there's no way the Jaguars can turn back on their quarterback decision now.

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The only touchdown scored by Jacksonville in Kessler's two starts came in garbage time of a blowout loss to Tennessee in Week 14.

Washington's quarterback situation isn't great, either, as Mark Sanchez delivered a dud of a performance against the New York Giants before Josh Johnson threw for 195 yards in second-half garbage time.

Washington's downfall in Week 15 will be turnovers; Sanchez and Johnson combined to throw three interceptions against the Giants.

Jacksonville's secondary will feast on the poor throws, but because its offense hasn't done anything impressive lately, it'll be stuck settling for field goals and another low point total.

There's more promise for points in Buffalo, where the over/under for the Lions game is 38.5. But neither team has been convincing with the ball in its hands.

Detroit hasn't scored over 20 points since Week 11, and it's been held below 20 in five of its last eight games. Outside of their 41-point explosion against the New York Jets in Week 10, the Bills offense has been mediocre at best with Josh Allen at the helm.

The Bills have eclipsed the 20-point barrier five times in 13 games, and they've been held to single digits twice at home.

There's always a chance of these games surprising us with an offensive outburst, but after looking at the track record of all four teams, it's hard to convince you to take the over with any confidence.

