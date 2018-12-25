Ronda Rousey and the Biggest Winners of 2018 in WWE

Ronda Rousey and the Biggest Winners of 2018 in WWEDecember 25, 2018
Previously in recapping the biggest losers of WWE in 2018, the most unfortunate Superstars who had a bad run this year were examined.
Now, on the brighter side of things, we can look at the men and women who had the complete opposite luck and managed to achieve a significant amount of success in some form or another.
For every Curt Hawkins who can't win a match, there was a Ronda Rousey who is undefeated. While the ratings for Raw and SmackDown have suffered, an entire new brand's show was launched this year.
There have been wins that need to be celebrated and winners who should be commended for what they did, so let's take a look at some of the biggest winners in WWE for 2018.
Honorable Mentions
Lots of Superstars in WWE have had a good year and are worth talking about, even if they don't quite rank as influential as others on this list.
For instance, AJ Styles held the WWE Championship for an entire year, retaining it at WrestleMania, overcoming the odds against Samoa Joe and cementing his spot as a major player in the company.
Had his title reign been more impressive in terms of quality, rather than consisting largely of two feuds with Joe and Shinsuke Nakamura that dragged on far too long, he would have been included in the running for biggest winners, for sure.
Shayna Baszler became the first-ever two-time NXT women's champion, which is something nice to hang her hat on. Dropping the title to Kairi Sane killed some of that unstoppable mystique she had, though, even if it was only temporary.
Elias has yet to win a big match or a championship, but he may be one of the frontrunners to be the next intercontinental champion and in 2018, he had a special dedicated to himself, released an album and was part of one of the biggest heat moments in a long, long while when he upset the Seattle crowd on October 1.
The B-Team deserves a nod for turning around their roles as enhancement talent and winning the Raw Tag Team Championship, which was unthinkable at the beginning of the year.
But in terms of pure shock in the tag team division goes, perhaps nobody is a better honorable mention than Nicholas—a ten-year-old boy who will go down in history as the youngest WWE champion ever, since his Raw Tag Team Championship victory at WrestleMania 34 is officially in the record books.
Just by standing on the apron on the biggest show of the year, he will forever be able to say he won a championship at WrestleMania and is undefeated in professional wrestling. That is absolutely wild.
Daniel Bryan
At the beginning of 2018, Daniel Bryan was still medically disqualified from competing in WWE and there was an ever-growing fear that he would leave the company once his contract expired. After all, it had been two years since he wrestled and WWE didn't seem to budge on the issue.
However, the unthinkable happened and come WrestleMania, Shane McMahon had Daniel Bryan by his side against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. Just like that, the underdog overcame yet another gargantuan obstacle and was back in the ring!
In and of itself, Bryan's return would already merit his inclusion on this list, as his career has been revitalized and he has another chance to wrestle the opponents he's missed out on and can finally do what he's passionate about.
But he didn't want to stop just at returning. He wanted to do more.
It took a while for it to happen, but a few weeks back, Bryan managed to capture the WWE Championship is and now the official top dog on SmackDown Live. On top of that, he just turned heel and is trying out a new character that will keep him fresh and not relying on just replicating The Yes Movement from now until eternity.
When it comes to starting from the bottom and working your way up to the top, few can compare this year to Bryan's struggle and success.
Buddy Murphy
After dropping the NXT Tag Team Championship in 2015, Buddy Murphy was left going nowhere, fast. He barely ever competed on NXT and when he did, he was always losing.
It got so bad that he only had one televised match throughout the entirety of 2017, and it's arguable he wouldn't have even had that match if they weren't taping in his hometown at the time.
Despite calling himself NXT's best-kept secret, his career was heading nowhere and he could have easily been released.
Then, out of nowhere, he appeared on 205 Live, having cut weight and looking better than ever.
He found a new spot on the roster where he could be a big fish in a small pond in quite a literal fashion, carving a niche as "the juggernaut" of the cruiserweight division. Because of that, he's the current reigning cruiserweight champion.
This has easily been the best year in Murphy's career and without that switch to 205 Live in January, he very well could have had the complete opposite of a situation going on right now.
Seth Rollins
Seth Rollins started the year with the Raw Tag Team Championship around his waist and even though he would drop it in late January, he followed it up with another accolade.
On February 19, Rollins managed to put on the longest performance in Monday Night Raw history when he wrestled for one hour and five minutes in a gauntlet match that featured a win over both John Cena and Roman Reigns.
The Architect then won the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 34, holding it for 72 days. Even after dropping it to Dolph Ziggler, he managed to win it right back 62 days later to keep it another 119 days.
During that time frame, Rollins had a two-week stint as Raw tag team champion for the second time in the year, too.
He's had a few bumps in the road this year when his friendship with Dean Ambrose was fractured and how poorly their match at TLC went over with the crowd, but he's still arguably the top babyface on Raw at the moment.
That may be the biggest contributing factor to him being geared up for a Royal Rumble victory that can lead to him dethroning Brock Lesnar and winning the Universal Championship for the first time.
All in all, that's quite an impressive year for Rollins and if this trend continues, 2019 can be an even better one for him.
The Entire NXT UK Roster
The first-ever WWE United Kingdom champion was crowned when Tyler Bate won the title in January 2017.
His victory and the tournament itself was meant to start an entire new brand that was promised to come very soon, but all of 2017 went by without anything concrete actually happening.
A handful of wrestlers like Bate, Trent Seven, Pete Dunne, Wolfgang and Mark Andrews competed randomly at NXT events just to remind everybody this division was going to be a thing, yet month after month, nothing happened.
Finally, the first episode of the newly-branded NXT UK aired on October 17 and the brand has had a home every Wednesday on the WWE Network.
Since then, an NXT UK women's champion has been crowned in Rhea Ripley and the process to decide the first tag team champions is underway.
In 2017, this division was made up of a few people with nowhere to go and in 2018, it has become a true offshoot of NXT with a roster of over 30 men and women who are about to have their first brand-specific pay-per-view with NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool in January.
Tommaso Ciampa
When it comes purely to performance quality, there's an argument to be made that nobody has had a better year than Tommaso Ciampa.
Whether facing Aleister Black, Johnny Gargano or Velveteen Dream, he's taken part in more than a handful of the best matches in the entire year not just in NXT, but the entire WWE as a whole.
During that process, Ciampa captured the NXT Championship and is now the figurehead of the division—stealing that dream right out from underneath Gargano.
In fact, Ciampa has gone so far as to turn his nemesis into a villain just like him, so there's essentially nothing that hasn't gone Ciampa's way for the majority of 2018.
That type of consistent winning and amazing performance level is unmatched and this year definitely goes down as the best Ciampa has ever had.
The Undisputed Era
At the tail end of 2017, Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly won the NXT Tag Team Championship from Eric Young and Killian Dain.
They would carry those titles into 2018 and add more gold to their team when Adam Cole became the first North American champion at TakeOver: New Orleans in one of the best matches this year in WWE.
At that same event, Fish and O'Reilly retained the tag titles against The Authors of Pain and Pete Dunne by adding Roderick Strong to their ranks, who managed to be a perfect fit to help boost his career and replace Fish while he was out with his injury.
It often gets overlooked that in that match, The Undisputed Era also won the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, which is particularly impressive because they weren't even in that tournament to begin with!
While Cole eventually dropped the North American Championship and hasn't regained it since, the tag team titles are a different story.
Strong and O'Reilly temporarily lost the belts to Moustache Mountain, largely as a stunt to give NXT UK some momentum.
Just two days later, The Undisputed Era recaptured the titles and will be going into 2019 still holding them, just like last year.
Now, Fish is back in action and the group is on the cusp of joining the main roster at some point next year, with the only thing keeping them in NXT being that they're so good that the brand relies on them to be anchors of the show.
There's a reason it's believable when they say they have started a decade of dominance. They've already proven it in 2018.
Becky Lynch
Going into 2018, Becky Lynch wasn't the biggest priority on the roster by any means.
She failed to win the Royal Rumble and was relegated to being another loser in the WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal, as she was perpetually booked as second-place to Charlotte Flair and not much else.
It took until a winning streak after Money in the Bank for the ball to get rolling, but once she started picking up momentum, The Irish Lass Kicker didn't look back.
Over the past few months, Lynch positioned herself as the WWE Universe's go-to wrestler to support and has been fully embraced as "The Man" on the roster.
She took this newfound surge in her popularity straight to the top of the roster, winning the SmackDown Women's Championship, retaining it in the first-ever Last Woman Standing match at Evolution and only losing it in the first-ever women's TLC match due to outside interference.
That loss isn't even a ding against Lynch, because it furthered the feud between she and Ronda Rousey and is going to be one of the main catalysts towards having the two main event WrestleMania 35.
The first half of the year was rough for The Man and she turned it around to make the latter half so phenomenal that she is the most talked about woman in professional wrestling today. That is about as good of a definition of a winner as you can get.
Ronda Rousey
If anybody can challenge and surpass Lynch as the top woman in sports entertainment and WWE for 2018, it's definitely Ronda Rousey.
She made her debut at Royal Rumble, stealing the thunder from Asuka's victory in the main event simply by showing up and pointing at the WrestleMania sign.
That took her to WrestleMania itself and her first match, where she teamed with Kurt Angle to defeat Stephanie McMahon and Triple H and impressed fans with her performance.
Over the course of the year, she's continued to get better at both her in-ring skills and her mic-work. By now, she's a natural and fits perfectly on the roster like everyone else.
But even though she's become a regular, she hasn't lost that edge that makes her out to be a special attraction, partially because she remains undefeated as the Raw women's champion.
She main-evented Evolution and it's inevitable at this point that she's going to headline WrestleMania 35, too.
Whether she fights Lynch, Flair or both of them at the same time in a Triple Threat, they'll be making history as the first women to ever accomplish such a feat.
Within one year from her debut until that moment, Rousey could retire and never wrestle again and would still be a first-ballot Hall of Famer.
Who else do you think qualifies as one of the biggest winners of this year in WWE? Tell us your list in the comments below!
Anthony Mango is the owner of the wrestling website Smark Out Moment and the host of the podcast show Smack Talk on YouTube, iTunes and Stitcher. You can follow him on Facebook and elsewhere for more.