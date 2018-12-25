Ronda Rousey and the Biggest Winners of 2018 in WWE

1 of 9

Credit: WWE.com

Lots of Superstars in WWE have had a good year and are worth talking about, even if they don't quite rank as influential as others on this list.

For instance, AJ Styles held the WWE Championship for an entire year, retaining it at WrestleMania, overcoming the odds against Samoa Joe and cementing his spot as a major player in the company.

Had his title reign been more impressive in terms of quality, rather than consisting largely of two feuds with Joe and Shinsuke Nakamura that dragged on far too long, he would have been included in the running for biggest winners, for sure.

Shayna Baszler became the first-ever two-time NXT women's champion, which is something nice to hang her hat on. Dropping the title to Kairi Sane killed some of that unstoppable mystique she had, though, even if it was only temporary.

Elias has yet to win a big match or a championship, but he may be one of the frontrunners to be the next intercontinental champion and in 2018, he had a special dedicated to himself, released an album and was part of one of the biggest heat moments in a long, long while when he upset the Seattle crowd on October 1.

The B-Team deserves a nod for turning around their roles as enhancement talent and winning the Raw Tag Team Championship, which was unthinkable at the beginning of the year.

But in terms of pure shock in the tag team division goes, perhaps nobody is a better honorable mention than Nicholas—a ten-year-old boy who will go down in history as the youngest WWE champion ever, since his Raw Tag Team Championship victory at WrestleMania 34 is officially in the record books.

Just by standing on the apron on the biggest show of the year, he will forever be able to say he won a championship at WrestleMania and is undefeated in professional wrestling. That is absolutely wild.