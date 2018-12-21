Curt Hawkins and the Biggest Losers of 2018 in WWE

1 of 8

Credit: WWE.com

There are so many people to pick from for this list that, in the interest of trimming it down, some need to be relegated to a shorter rundown.

For instance, there's nothing much to say about The Ascension, Mojo Rawley and No Way Jose other than that they rarely get any airtime on Raw, and when they do, it's pretty much guaranteed that they'll be losing.

They have been relegated to Main Event and can't even secure victories there on a regular basis, so they are four of the lowest-ranked people on the roster.

Someone else at the bottom of the totem pole was James Ellsworth, who was brought back temporarily to fill the role of a punching bag before being released again. Allegations then emerged about his conduct in his day-to-day life.

The Bludgeon Brothers had to drop the SmackDown Tag Team Championships as a result of an injury to Rowan. Both he and Harper have been missing ever since, with the latter suffering an injury of his own.

Asuka would have made this list for having lost her undefeated streak at WrestleMania and suffering other losses since then, but she turned things around by winning the SmackDown Women's Championship at TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs on Sunday.

Shinsuke Nakamura is in a similar situation, winning the Royal Rumble and riding a high to WrestleMania before coming up short and wrestling an elongated and lackluster feud with AJ Styles, which saw him continually lose. He is the United States champion, but he's been without a true feud for months and rarely features on SmackDown—and even less on pay-per-views.

Finally, there's also The Deleters of Worlds, who captured the Raw Tag Team Championships and did nothing of value with their reign before dropping the belts to two jobbers, The B-Team.

After that, Matt Hardy's medical problems prevented him from getting back into the ring, and Bray Wyatt has been kept off television for months, making 2018 almost a complete waste of a year for the former world champion.