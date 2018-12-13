Kyler Murray Reportedly Getting Grade from NFL Draft Advisory Committee

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 13, 2018

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 08: Kyler Murray of Oklahoma poses for a photo after winning the 2018 Heisman Trophy on December 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Kyler Murray is among the names to be evaluated by the College Advisory Committee, Sports Illustrated's Kalyn Kahler reported Thursday. 

Kahler noted the CAC looks at a player's resume and makes one of three determinations: a first-round grade, a second-round grade or that the player should return to school.

           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

