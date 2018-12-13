Shareef O'Neal Undergoes Surgery to Correct Heart Irregularity

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

UCLA forward Shareef O'Neal underwent heart surgery to fix an irregularity that was discovered during a routine check-up.

Per TMZ Sports, O'Neal had the procedure done on Thursday after UCLA doctors found an issue with his heart in September.

The son of Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal, Shareef told TMZ in September he would continue to attend classes while rehabbing.

"I'll be back in no time," O'Neal said.

O'Neal was expected to join the Bruins' basketball team for the 2018-19 season. He was a key addition for head coach Steve Alford's recruiting class. The 18-year-old was rated as a 4-star prospect and No. 41 overall player in the 2018 freshman class, per 247Sports.

He's expected to make a full recovery and join his fellow UCLA teammates on the court next season.