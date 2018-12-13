Shareef O'Neal Undergoes Surgery to Correct Heart Irregularity

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 13, 2018

FILE - In this April 8, 2018, file photo, Shareef O'Neal shoots a free throw during the Jordan Brand Classic high school basketball game, in New York. UCLA freshman Shareef O'Neal will sit out the entire upcoming basketball season because of a heart condition that the son of Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal says is
Gregory Payan/Associated Press

UCLA forward Shareef O'Neal underwent heart surgery to fix an irregularity that was discovered during a routine check-up.

Per TMZ Sports, O'Neal had the procedure done on Thursday after UCLA doctors found an issue with his heart in September. 

The son of Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal, Shareef told TMZ in September he would continue to attend classes while rehabbing. 

"I'll be back in no time," O'Neal said. 

O'Neal was expected to join the Bruins' basketball team for the 2018-19 season. He was a key addition for head coach Steve Alford's recruiting class. The 18-year-old was rated as a 4-star prospect and No. 41 overall player in the 2018 freshman class, per 247Sports

He's expected to make a full recovery and join his fellow UCLA teammates on the court next season. 

