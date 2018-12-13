Carson Wentz Back Injury Reportedly Diagnosed as Fractured Vertebra

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles didn't receive good news regarding quarterback Carson Wentz's injured back on Thursday.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Wentz's CT scan revealed a fractured vertebra that will fully heal if he's given time to rest.

Schefter added there will be a "continued evaluation of his back to determine whether continuing to play this season would worsen the injury for the Philadelphia Eagles' starting quarterback."

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Wentz isn't expected to play on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

"Sometimes he just gets a little sore, a little tight, and so we're just going to rest him today and evaluate him further," Eagles head coach Doug Pederson told reporters prior to Wednesday's practice.

Wentz has been prone to injuries dating back to his college days at North Dakota State. He missed eight weeks during his senior season with a broken wrist.

The 25-year-old tore his ACL against the Rams in Week 14 last year, missing Philadelphia's run to the Super Bowl and the first two games of this season.

If Wentz has to miss time, Nick Foles will take over as the Eagles quarterback. He hasn't played since Week 2, and he has thrown for 451 yards, one touchdown and one interception in two games in 2018.