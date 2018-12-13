Carson Wentz Back Injury Reportedly Diagnosed as Fractured Vertebra

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 13, 2018

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) throws before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles didn't receive good news regarding quarterback Carson Wentz's injured back on Thursday. 

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Wentz's CT scan revealed a fractured vertebra that will fully heal if he's given time to rest. 

Schefter added there will be a "continued evaluation of his back to determine whether continuing to play this season would worsen the injury for the Philadelphia Eagles' starting quarterback."

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Wentz isn't expected to play on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams

"Sometimes he just gets a little sore, a little tight, and so we're just going to rest him today and evaluate him further," Eagles head coach Doug Pederson told reporters prior to Wednesday's practice.

Wentz has been prone to injuries dating back to his college days at North Dakota State. He missed eight weeks during his senior season with a broken wrist.

The 25-year-old tore his ACL against the Rams in Week 14 last year, missing Philadelphia's run to the Super Bowl and the first two games of this season. 

If Wentz has to miss time, Nick Foles will take over as the Eagles quarterback. He hasn't played since Week 2, and he has thrown for 451 yards, one touchdown and one interception in two games in 2018. 

 

Related

    Fantasy Football Week 15 Workload Watch

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Fantasy Football Week 15 Workload Watch

    Matt Camp
    via Bleacher Report

    Health Report Uncovers Food Violations in Stadiums

    Philadelphia Eagles logo
    Philadelphia Eagles

    Health Report Uncovers Food Violations in Stadiums

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Trades That Would Cause Major Shakeups Next Year 😈

    Philadelphia Eagles logo
    Philadelphia Eagles

    Trades That Would Cause Major Shakeups Next Year 😈

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report

    B/R's Week 15 NFL Picks

    NFL logo
    NFL

    B/R's Week 15 NFL Picks

    NFL Staff
    via Bleacher Report