Report: Jimmy Butler Wrist Injury Diagnosed as Sprain After Visiting Specialist

Philadelphia 76ers swingman Jimmy Butler's right wrist injury has been diagnosed as a sprain after an appointment with a specialist in Los Angeles on Friday, according to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes.

Haynes notes that Butler will miss Saturday's game against the Denver Nuggets but could return to the court Tuesday against the Los Angeles Lakers. He has been sidelined since Jan. 19, missing his team's past two contests.

Butler missed time earlier this season with a groin injury and has dealt with durability issues at times during his career. He played more than 70 games just twice prior to the 2018-19 campaign and appeared in 59 last season as a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Philadelphia traded for the 29-year-old in November in an effort to bolster its chances to emerge from the Eastern Conference, and he has responded with 19.0 points and 4.8 rebounds in 28 appearances for the team.

When healthy, Butler gives the 76ers another building block alongside Joel Embiid in the frontcourt and Ben Simmons handling the ball. He is a four-time All-Defensive selection, two-time All-NBA selection and four-time All-Star.

The 76ers have dealt with injuries in 2018-19 after Markelle Fultz missed time with shoulder concerns and rookie Zhaire Smith was lost for the season before playing a single game. This is another setback that will force head coach Brett Brown to adjust his lineup, and he will likely turn toward the combination of Corey Brewer and Landry Shamet for additional playing time.

While they can help keep the team afloat, none of them are consistently capable of replicating Butler's impact on the floor. Philadelphia surely needs him back and healthy if it is going to challenge for an NBA Finals appearance.