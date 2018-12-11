76ers Rumors: Jimmy Butler's MRI on Groin Injury Reveals No Structural Damage

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

An MRI on Philadelphia 76ers superstar wing Jimmy Butler did not show any structural damage to his groin, according to Zach Lowe of ESPN.

Butler left Monday night's game against the Detroit Pistons with a groin strain, although the injury reportedly isn't serious. He is currently listed as doubtful for the team's Wednesday night matchup against the Brooklyn Nets, however.

"The MRI came back favorable, but we will list him as doubtful for tomorrow night," head coach Brett Brown said Tuesday, per Sarah Todd of Philly.com. "In regards to what are we guessing or what are we thinking going forward, we really can't make that prediction. What we can say is that the MRI revealed, as I said, nothing significant, but we deem him to be doubtful for tomorrow night."

For the Sixers, it's another potential blow to the depth chart, even if Butler's absence is short-lived. Markelle Fultz is already out of the lineup with thoracic outlet syndrome in his right shoulder, while rookie Zhaire Smith has missed the entirety of the season thus far after having surgery for a fracture in his left foot and complications from a previously unknown food allergy.

In Butler's stead, the Sixers will likely move impressive rookie Landry Shamet to the starting lineup, while Furkan Korkmaz should see more minutes off the bench and Shake Milton could see some run. Korkmaz likely earned himself a bigger role regardless, putting up a career high 18 points in Monday's 116-102 win over the Pistons.

Korkmaz has now registered double-digit points in three of Philadelphia's last six games.

Butler, meanwhile, has been superb in Philadelphia, averaging 19.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.8 steals per game while shooting 48.7 percent from the field and a stellar 41.9 percent from three.

He's already hit two game-winning shots for the Sixers and has given them the late-game closer they've lacked. His ability to score at all three levels and break down defenders in isolation has also taken pressure off of Joel Embiid in the post and improved the Sixers offense in general, and his on-ball defense has softened the blow of losing an excellent team defender in Robert Covington.

His transition to the Sixers has been a smooth one, to say the least. Since acquiring Butler, the team has gone 11-3. The Sixers are now 19-9 and third in the Eastern Conference behind the Toronto Raptors (21-7) and Milwaukee Bucks (18-8).