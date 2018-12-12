Brian Windhorst: 'Decent Chance' Cavaliers Will Trade Rodney Hood, Alec Burks

David Liam Kyle/Getty Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers are reportedly open to making additional moves as they toil near the bottom of the Eastern Conference.

According to ESPN.com's Brian Windhorst, there is a "decent chance" the Cavs will trade guards Rodney Hood and Alec Burks prior to this season's Feb. 7 deadline.

Cleveland has already parted ways with Kyle Korver and George Hill in recent weeks.

