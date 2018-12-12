Brian Windhorst: 'Decent Chance' Cavaliers Will Trade Rodney Hood, Alec Burks

The Cleveland Cavaliers are reportedly open to making additional moves as they toil near the bottom of the Eastern Conference. 

According to ESPN.com's Brian Windhorst, there is a "decent chance" the Cavs will trade guards Rodney Hood and Alec Burks prior to this season's Feb. 7 deadline.

Cleveland has already parted ways with Kyle Korver and George Hill in recent weeks.

     

