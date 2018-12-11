Gregg Popovich Passes Pat Riley for 4th on All-Time Coach Wins List

Gregg Popovich hit another milestone in his legendary career Tuesday, surpassing Pat Riley on the all-time coaching wins list.  

Thanks to the San Antonio Spurs' 111-86 victory over the Phoenix Suns, Popovich moved into sole possession of fourth place with 1,211 wins.

The Spurs have run hot and cold this season, although they appear to be on the upswing. They've won three straight games to get back to .500 at 14-14. 

While San Antonio has undergone numerous changes in recent years—the retirements of Tim Duncan and Manu Ginobili, losing Tony Parker as a free agent and trading Kawhi Leonard to Toronto—Popovich has remained a constant presence. 

However, Popovich's time on the sideline may be running out. In June, ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the 69-year-old may retire after he coaches Team USA during the 2020 Olympics. 

Since he took over as Spurs head coach early in 1996-97, Popovich's only losing season came in his first year. Along the way to his 1,211 wins, he's also led the franchise to five NBA titles and 21 straight playoff appearances. 

 

