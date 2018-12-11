DeAndre Ayton Solid, but Suns Fall to LaMarcus Aldridge, Spurs

Mark Sobhani/Getty Images

Make it 10 straight losses for the Phoenix Suns.

On Tuesday night, the San Antonio Spurs became the latest team to defeat Phoenix, 111-86, dropping the Suns to a woeful 4-24 on the season. Bryn Forbes led the way for San Antonio (14-14) with 24 points and 11 rebounds, making all five of his attempted threes, while LaMarcus Aldridge added 18 points.

DeMar DeRozan was quiet in the contest, managing just five points on only six field-goal attempts, but it hardly mattered against the floundering Suns.

For Phoenix, T.J. Warren (23 points) posted solid numbers and De'Anthony Melton continued to impress (17 points, six assists), while rookie center DeAndre Ayton posted a double-double (12 points, 11 boards) and added two blocks.

The Suns are currently on pace to finish the season 11-71, which would put them in the conversation of worst teams in NBA history. The 1972-73 Philadelphia 76ers currently hold the record for most losses in a season (73), followed by the 2015-16 Sixers (72), 1992-93 Dallas Mavericks (71) and 1997-98 Denver Nuggets (71).

In contrast to Phoenix's struggles, head coach Gregg Popovich made history of a different kind, moving into fourth on the all-time winning list by passing NBA legend Pat Riley:

While the Suns battle futility, the Spurs celebrated greatness on Tuesday.

Suns Must Develop Identity Beyond Devin Booker

The Suns aren't particularly good even when Booker is on the floor, but without him, they become tragically bad.

The Suns are now 0-9 with Booker out of action and have been outscored by 157 points in those games, with seven coming by double-digit points. Expand the scope, and the Suns came into the game with an offensive rating of 106.9 while Booker is on the court and a dreadful 95.2 rating with him on the bench.

Additionally, coming into the game the team was outscored by 4.9 points per 100 possession with Booker on the court, a number that ballooned to 15.6 points per 100 possessions when he's off the court.

The issue for Phoenix is that Booker is the complete epicenter of the team. He's their go-to scorer, their best catch-and-shoot option and also their primary facilitator. The moment he leaves the court, the team's identity goes with him.

The Suns need to figure out who they are without Booker. Do they play through Ayton in the post, spacing the floor and allowing him to either work in isolation or sling passes to his teammates on the perimeter if he's ever doubled?

That might be a lot of pressure on the rookie, who has shown flashes of the immense upside that made him the No. 1 overall pick—he posted 20 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks against the Clippers on Dec. 10, for instance—but has also flashed all of the defensive issues, and some of the hustle concerns, that were found on his scouting report as well.

Or maybe the Suns, with all of their wing players, double down on the defensive identity and increase their intensity in that regard. They have the wing depth to run switch-heavy lineups capable of closing down passing lanes, creating offense in the fast break and generally disrupting an opposing offense. If the team's offense is going to have its issues, the Suns could at least play with more urgency defensively.

Ultimately, that's a task for first-year coach Igor Kokoskov, whose feet are firmly planted in the fire given the team's awful start to the season. Yes, the front office finding an actual point guard for him to work with would help (though De'Anthony Melton has shown potential and has earned a larger role, even when Booker returns). And at some point, the Suns should become sellers, with Trevor Ariza a pretty obvious name likely to be on the move.

But maybe Ariza shouldn't be the only player on the block. T.J. Warren has been solid this year and will be in demand for teams looking for scoring on the wing. Josh Jackson has yet to click in Phoenix, though it may be early to give up on him. Still, at this point, only Booker and Ayton should be untouchable, with Mikal Bridges looking like a keeper as well.



No one else should be safe. The Suns have to figure out how to build a team around Booker and Ayton, but they also need to build a roster capable of surviving when Booker isn't on the floor. Otherwise, they'll simply find themselves mired in lottery hell for yet another decade.

What's Next?

The Suns host the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET, while the Spurs will host the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET.

