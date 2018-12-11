WWE Mixed Match Challenge Results: Mahal, Fox vs. Carmella, R-Truth Set for TLC

Credit: WWE.com

After several weeks of preliminary and quarterfinal matches, this week's Mixed Match Challenge semifinals determined who advanced to TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs to battle in the final round.

The Miz and Asuka faced Carmella and R-Truth for SmackDown while Bayley and new partner Apollo Crews took on Alicia Fox and Jinder Mahal for the Raw roster.

Let's take a look at what happened on this week's Mixed Match Challenge.

Mahalicia vs. Bayley and Apollo Crews

Since Asuka went through a brutal main event on SmackDown, it was only fair for the Raw teams to start the show so she could have a few minutes of rest before she and The Miz had their match.

The men started with a standard exchange of counters and near falls. They kept a quick pace and showed some decent chemistry as opponents, but Foxy tagged herself in before they could do anything interesting.

Fox's ego was on full display as she read Mahal and the Singhs the riot act for not helping her, but she eventually took control of the match by herself.

Everyone performed well enough, but nothing about this match stood out as memorable. Even the couple of times Fox tried to get some laughs fell flat.

After The Hugger hit both Singhs with the Bayley to Belly and Mahal with a suicide dive, Fox delivered a big boot to get the win for her team.

Grade: B-

Notes and Highlights

Crews replaced Finn Balor after he was injured by Drew McIntyre two weeks ago. This may just be a storyline injury since Balor and McIntyre are still booked for TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs on Sunday.

I can't be the only one who wants to see how The Singh Brothers would do as a regular tag team. They are being wasted in their current role as Mahal's lackeys. They could add a lot to 205 Live.

Crews' athleticism is off the charts. How has WWE not found a way to push this guy yet?

Michael Cole keeps implying Runjin Singh is related to Samir and Sunil Singh. Runjin apparently agreed to make an appearance if Mahal made the finals, and since he did, we might see Runjin at TLC.

Aweska vs. Fabulous Truth

The Miz and Asuka argued a bit before the match about who would start. The Empress of Tomorow slapped him and the ref counted it as a tag.

The Miz and Truth have always had good chemistry and it was on full display in the early minutes, but then Mella brought things to a screeching halt with a dance break. Asuka participating in the antics led to The Miz getting distracted enough for Truth to hip toss him into the ring from the apron.

The A-Lister foolishly tried to show Asuka how to kick an opponent. His showboating almost led to Truth pinning him with a roll-up.

This was more enjoyable than the first match due to the comedy being funnier and the action being more exciting. The crowd was definitely enjoying what it was seeing judging from its reactions.

The Miz used Asuka as a human shield to block a superkick from Carmella, so she made him pay for it with a flurry of strikes before leaving him alone in the ring. Truth finished him off to get the win for his team and advance to the finals.

Grade: B+

Notes and Highlights