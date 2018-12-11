Ole Miss' Phil Longo Reportedly to Become New OC for Mack Brown's UNC Staff

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

Ole Miss offensive coordinator Phil Longo will reportedly fill the same position on head coach Mack Brown's North Carolina staff, according to Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports, who added that Brown is going "Air Raid" with his offensive philosophy.

As Nick Suss of the Mississippi Clarion-Ledger noted: "Under Longo's leadership, the Rebels averaged 32.8 points per game in 2017 and 33.9 points per game in 2018. Longo's Ole Miss offenses finished second in the SEC in total offense each of the last two seasons, averaging more than 500 yards per game in 2018."

Feldman added that Ole Miss finished the season seventh in the nation in yards per play (7.12) and second in plays of 30 or more yards (51), trailing only Heisman winner Kyler Murray's Oklahoma Sooners in that category.

Brown is putting together a solid staff, having already installed Army's Jay Bateman and former Tennessee linebackers coach Tommy Thigpen as co-defensive coordinators.

Additionally, Greg Barnes of 247Sports.com reported Tuesday that "former Texas Tech offensive line coach Brandon Jones and former Louisville wide receiver coach Lonnie Galloway will also join UNC's coaching staff at their respective positions."

The Tar Heels have also brought aboard former NFL cornerback Dre Bly to coach the defensive backs, while Tim Brewster—who served under Brown at both North Carolina and Texas and is highly regarded as a recruiter—was also added to the staff.

It will be Brown's second tenure at North Carolina and his first head-coaching gig since 2013, when he resigned from the Texas Longhorns. Mack previously had stints with Tulane (1985-87), North Carolina (1988-97) and Texas (1998-13), going 238-117-1, with 13 bowl wins and the 2005 national championship on his resume.