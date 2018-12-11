Maurkice Pouncey Says Steelers Need to Stop 'BS-ing Around' After Raiders Loss

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey knows the time for fun and games is over.

On the heels of Sunday's disappointing 24-21 loss to the 3-10 Oakland Raiders, Pouncey told Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that the Steelers need to get their act together: "We have to go out and play our hardest, go out there and execute at a high level. I'm pretty sure everybody knows we're here to play football now. We have to stop BS-ing around."

Despite Sunday's loss, the Steelers hold a half-game lead over the Baltimore Ravens for first place in the AFC North at 7-5-1.

