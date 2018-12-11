Mo Bamba Suspended vs. Mavericks for Violation of Team Rules

John Raoux/Associated Press

Orlando Magic rookie center Mo Bamba was suspended for Monday's game against the Dallas Mavericks for a violation of team rules.

According to ESPN.com, Bamba was remorseful for the situation and suggested the suspension stemmed from being late for a practice or other team function: "It's just bad on my part, and I need to be better. I've got to be on time."

Without Bamba, the Magic were outclassed by the Mavs in a 101-76 loss.

Bamba noted that it was tough watching his team struggle and being unable to help the cause, saying, "It's very difficult. You want to be out there, and you want to impact the game in any way possible. But you get to sit back and watch and see what you can do better at the same time."

After the loss, Magic head coach Steve Clifford told reporters Bamba's suspension was a "one-game thing."

Orlando selected Bamba with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft out of Texas, and he has been a significant part of the rotation as a rookie.

In 17 minutes per game, Bamba is averaging 6.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.3 blocks while shooting 49.0 percent from the field.

Without Bamba, the Magic leaned on Khem Birch as the primary backup at center to Nikola Vucevic on Monday.

Birch played 22 minutes and finished with eight points and six rebounds, but he also posted a minus-11 rating.

Bamba figures to be back on the floor for the 12-15 Magic when they host the 6-22 Chicago Bulls on Thursday.