Dwyane Wade on Potential Game-Tying 3 vs. Lakers: LeBron James 'Knew My Move'

The final regular-season meeting between LeBron James and Dwyane Wade fittingly came down to a one-on-one situation between the two stars on Monday night. Unfortunately for the Miami Heat, the former teammates' relationship gave the Los Angeles Lakers an advantage

With Miami trailing by three in the final seconds, Wade attempted to create some separation as he looked to get up the game-tying triple. However, James didn't give an inch.

Afterward, Wade acknowledged his longtime friend knew what was coming.

"He knew my move at the end that stopped me from getting to my shot," Wade said after the 108-105 loss, per ESPN.com's Dave McMenamin. "That's how well we know each other, man. Just two competitors who enjoy the game of basketball, who love each other and love competing. So I'm glad that in my 16 years that we were on the court together, we was in this game, we've made a big impact on and off the court."

There was no shortage of mutual respect after the latest showdown:

The victory gave James a 16-15 edge over Wade—who intends to retire after the season—in their head-to-head meetings. And the four-time MVP knew it.

"Sixteen-fifteen!" James said after the game., according to McMenamin. "Whoo! I got some bragging rights...that I will not use."

Amazingly, the two have never squared off in the postseason despite spending 11 of their first 15 years as opponents in the Eastern Conference.

Of course, James and Wade have had their fair share of postseason moments as teammates in Miami. From 2011-14, the Heat made four consecutive NBA Finals appearances and won a pair of championships with James and Wade leading the way. Prior to taking his talents to South Beach, James had never won an NBA championship in his seven-year career.

"Obviously, without D-Wade in my career, I wouldn't be sitting here with this resume that I have," James said, per McMenamin. "Individually, I think I would still be doing my thing individually, but as far as me accomplishing the team goals that truly mean most to me? Twenty-seven wins in a row. Four straight Finals. Two back-to-back championships. It goes without saying. I wouldn't be able to accomplish it without him."

James' run of eight consecutive Finals appearances began when he joined Wade and Chris Bosh in Miami during the summer of 2010.

It is technically possible that James and Wade could meet on the court again before all is said and done. However, James and the Lakers would have to go through the two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors and the rest of the West to reach the Finals. Meanwhile, Wade and the Heat (11-15) are currently ninth in the East.