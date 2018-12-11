B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: LBJ Wears LeBron 16 PE, Montrezl Goes Galaxy KD 4, More

B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: LBJ Wears LeBron 16 PE, Montrezl Goes Galaxy KD 4, MoreDecember 11, 2018
The final showdown between LeBron James and Dwyane Wade highlighted a crowded NBA schedule Monday, meaning fans had plenty of head-turning kicks to choose from when deciding their favorites.
There were 11 games on the docket in all, and the only thing that could match the action was the shoes.
LBJ Switches from Soldier 12 to LeBron 16
Wade and LeBron May Have Coordinated Tonight
B/R Kicks @brkicks
One Last Dance. @KingJames wearing the Nike LeBron Soldier 12 and @DwyaneWade in the Li-Ning Way of Wade All City 7. https://t.co/u1Bd4LMYzp
Stephen Curry Wears Custom He Received from Overseas
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@StephenCurry30 breaks out the custom Under Armour Curry 5 "RRC Fury" by @OfficialSbtg tonight https://t.co/dLZ0TlUvK2
Montrezl Harrell Wears Iconic KD 4 "Galaxy"
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@MONSTATREZZ wearing the "Galaxy" Nike KD 4 against Phoenix https://t.co/klMgYY1viL
Montrezl with the Rare KD 4 for CNY
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@MONSTATREZZ changes to the “Year of the Dragon” KD 4 tonight https://t.co/Cr5L1TNYEL
Thabo Sefolosha Stays on His Own Air Max Wave
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@ThaboSefolosha wearing the Nike Air Max 90 Premium against the Thunder https://t.co/FWeiAmC2k5
Lauri Markkanen Breaks Out LeBron 10
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@MarkkanenLauri wearing the Nike LeBron 10 tonight against the Kings https://t.co/2clAx28vly
ISPA Is the Future of Nike React
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@KingJames arrives wearing the Nike React Runner Mid ISPA against Miami. https://t.co/0hwzJRuXFJ
Miami Vibes for Marvin Bagley III
B/R Kicks @brkicks
A detailed look at @MB3FIVE wearing the Puma Clyde Court Disrupt “Ocean Drive” https://t.co/DtOnMpSQ8o
De'Aaron Fox Goes with the Michael Jackson Kobe 9 Elite
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@swipathefox with the Nike Kobe 9 Elite "Moonwalker" vs. Chicago https://t.co/Hr4KMGeSq2
Nick "Swaggy P" Young Returns in the Adidas Pro Model
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@NickSwagyPYoung warms up for the Nuggets in the “Still Swaggy” Adidas Pro Model PE https://t.co/LcfyZK5p47
Concord Lifestyle for Mike Conley
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@mconley11 wearing the Air Jordan 11 "Concord" against Denver https://t.co/XrbwKDV3HR
Jeff Teague Goes with SVSM AZG Against Golden State
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@Teague0 wearing the “SVSM” Nike Air Zoom Generation tonight https://t.co/KqYrTUD0PZ
There are only three games on the Tuesday schedule, but marquee players such as Damian Lillard, James Harden and Kawhi Leonard, among others, figure to show off some impressive kicks.
LeBron Beats D-Wade One Final Time