B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: LBJ Wears LeBron 16 PE, Montrezl Goes Galaxy KD 4, More

December 11, 2018

Getty Images

The final showdown between LeBron James and Dwyane Wade highlighted a crowded NBA schedule Monday, meaning fans had plenty of head-turning kicks to choose from when deciding their favorites.

There were 11 games on the docket in all, and the only thing that could match the action was the shoes.

             

LBJ Switches from Soldier 12 to LeBron 16

           

Wade and LeBron May Have Coordinated Tonight

          

Stephen Curry Wears Custom He Received from Overseas

           

Montrezl Harrell Wears Iconic KD 4 "Galaxy"

              

Montrezl with the Rare KD 4 for CNY

           

Thabo Sefolosha Stays on His Own Air Max Wave

           

Lauri Markkanen Breaks Out LeBron 10

           

ISPA Is the Future of Nike React

         

Miami Vibes for Marvin Bagley III

         

De'Aaron Fox Goes with the Michael Jackson Kobe 9 Elite

           

Nick "Swaggy P" Young Returns in the Adidas Pro Model

         

Concord Lifestyle for Mike Conley

         

Jeff Teague Goes with SVSM AZG Against Golden State

           

There are only three games on the Tuesday schedule, but marquee players such as Damian Lillard, James Harden and Kawhi Leonard, among others, figure to show off some impressive kicks.

