B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: LBJ Wears LeBron 16 PE, Montrezl Goes Galaxy KD 4, More

The final showdown between LeBron James and Dwyane Wade highlighted a crowded NBA schedule Monday, meaning fans had plenty of head-turning kicks to choose from when deciding their favorites.

There were 11 games on the docket in all, and the only thing that could match the action was the shoes.

LBJ Switches from Soldier 12 to LeBron 16

Wade and LeBron May Have Coordinated Tonight

Stephen Curry Wears Custom He Received from Overseas

Montrezl Harrell Wears Iconic KD 4 "Galaxy"

Montrezl with the Rare KD 4 for CNY

Thabo Sefolosha Stays on His Own Air Max Wave

Lauri Markkanen Breaks Out LeBron 10

ISPA Is the Future of Nike React

Miami Vibes for Marvin Bagley III

De'Aaron Fox Goes with the Michael Jackson Kobe 9 Elite

Nick "Swaggy P" Young Returns in the Adidas Pro Model

Concord Lifestyle for Mike Conley

Jeff Teague Goes with SVSM AZG Against Golden State

There are only three games on the Tuesday schedule, but marquee players such as Damian Lillard, James Harden and Kawhi Leonard, among others, figure to show off some impressive kicks.