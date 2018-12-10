Le'Veon Bell Likes Instagram Post from Steelers with Final Score in Raiders Loss

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Le'Veon Bell is seemingly enjoying the recent struggles from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Steelers posted the final score of Sunday's 24-21 loss to the Oakland Raiders on their official Instagram account, and Bell "liked" the post:

The running back has sat out the entire 2018 season because of a contract dispute, forfeiting $14.5 million after the team placed him under the franchise tag. James Conner had been playing well in his place, but he missed last game with an ankle injury as the Steelers lost their third game in a row.

Bell has still been supportive of his teammates on social media, tweeting positive messages about Conner and JuJu Smith-Schuster while watching games. However, he doesn't seem to mind the team losing games without him.

Pittsburgh still leads the AFC North with a 7-5-1 record despite the recent slide.