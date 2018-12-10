Video: Watch LeBron James, Dwyane Wade Hype Tape Ahead of Their Final Matchup

Happy 24th Birthday to Giannis Antetokounmpo D-Rose Turned Back the Clock and Put Up 50 Dubs Trolled Fergie So Hard It Became a Challenge CP3-Rondo Blowup Was a Long Time Coming NBA Let Players Know They Have to Cover Branded Tattoos The NBA Is Back and the Soccer World Is Pumped Boban Is Back to Break It Down for Another Season Players Battle Campers in Rivalry of the Summer Happy 30th to KD! Andrew Bynum Is Making an NBA Comeback Kobe's Hottest Kicks 👟 The Kyrie-I.T. Trade Shook the NBA 1 Year Ago Today Dyckman Courts Are the Red Carpet of Streetball Giannis' Youngest Brother Could Be the True 'Greek Freak' #JamesGang Got AAU Hoops on Lock 🔒 11 Years Ago, KG Joined the Celtics LeBron's School Opens in Akron 💪 Embiid Putting the World on a Poster This Offseason Kobe's ‘Mamba Mentality’ Runs in the Family Right Arrow Icon

LeBron James and Dwyane Wade helped define a generation for NBA fans and—barring an unlikely NBA Finals matchup—will share the court for the final time Monday at Staples Center.



James and Wade won two championships and reached four NBA Finals during the former's tenure with the Miami Heat, becoming friends off the court and dominating together on it. Wade said he will retire following the season, meaning Monday's game will give fans the last opportunity to watch them playing in the same NBA game.



Their time together was defined by the titles, but it featured plenty of indelible memories that won't soon be forgotten.



There was the cross-court alley-oop against the Indiana Pacers, the rim-rattling slam over Jason Terry and the "iconic" photo of James finishing a dunk against the Milwaukee Bucks with Wade holding his hands out in celebration.



While they will be on the floor together Monday, fans may have to stuff the All-Star voting ballots to see them play again.

The NBA Finals seem like a long shot at best considering the 16-10 Los Angeles Lakers are the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference and the 11-14 Heat are a half-game behind the Orlando Magic for the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference.

