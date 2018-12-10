Daily Fantasy Player Misses out on $1M After Amari Cooper's Game-Winning TD

Roger Steinman/Associated Press

Everyone who plays fantasy football knows how quickly your fate can change, but one daily fantasy competitor lost the chance at winning a million dollars thanks to one tipped ball.

According to Darren Rovell of the Action Network, a college student was in first place on DraftKings' Milly Maker contest until Amari Cooper scored his third touchdown of the day in overtime:

The receiver finished with 10 catches for 217 yards and three touchdowns, providing a significant boost to whoever had him in their lineups. Unfortunately, the leader at the time didn't and he went from winning $1 million in first place to just $5,000 in 14th place.

While these types of tournament-changing touchdowns happen often, a tipped catch in overtime in the final game of the contest definitely hurts. It's even worse considering Cooper scored all three of his touchdowns after the third quarter.

On the other hand, there is another DraftKings user somewhere who cashed in with life-changing money thanks to this performance.