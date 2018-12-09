Video: Dean Blandino Explains Why Refs Blew Eagles' Dallas Goedert's OPI Call

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

A controversial call against the Philadelphia Eagles late in Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys was apparently the wrong one, according to former head of officiating Dean Blandino.

Down seven points with under three minutes remaining, the Eagles seemed to score a touchdown on a 75-yard pass to Dallas Goedert. However, it was called back because of offensive pass interference, a ruling Blandino questioned after the game:

Philadelphia was able to bounce back from the call and scored a touchdown later on the drive to help force overtime, although the Cowboys eventually earned a 29-23 win.

Despite the outcome, a bad call from the officials might have been the difference in one of the biggest games of the season for the Eagles.