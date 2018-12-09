Video: Dean Blandino Explains Why Refs Blew Eagles' Dallas Goedert's OPI Call

Video: Dean Blandino Explains Why Refs Blew Eagles' Dallas Goedert's OPI CallDecember 10, 2018
A controversial call against the Philadelphia Eagles late in Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys was apparently the wrong one, according to former head of officiating Dean Blandino.
Down seven points with under three minutes remaining, the Eagles seemed to score a touchdown on a 75-yard pass to Dallas Goedert. However, it was called back because of offensive pass interference, a ruling Blandino questioned after the game:
Dean Blandino @DeanBlandino
In Dallas that’s is not offensive pass interference. Heath tries to jam Goedert and Goedert uses his hands to swim through.
FOX Sports: NFL @NFLonFOX
Dallas Goedert's 75-yard game-tying TD was called back for offensive pass interference. Former head of officiating @DeanBlandino says this should not have been a foul. (Sponsored by @Surface) https://t.co/jGkMHOVOMK
Philadelphia was able to bounce back from the call and scored a touchdown later on the drive to help force overtime, although the Cowboys eventually earned a 29-23 win.
Despite the outcome, a bad call from the officials might have been the difference in one of the biggest games of the season for the Eagles.
