Warriors News: Draymond Green to Return from Injury vs. Timberwolves

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green will return to the court Monday against the Minnesota Timberwolves after missing nearly a month with a toe injury, per Logan Murdock of the Mercury News.

Head coach Steve Kerr explained Sunday that Green will play and won't be on a minutes restriction.

The three-time All-Star hasn't played since Nov. 15 against the Houston Rockets when he had zero points in 24 minutes.

Green missed 11 games in this stretch with what was diagnosed as a sprained right toe. The Warriors struggled without him, going just 6-5 with one of their best players on the sideline.

Stephen Curry was also out for seven of these games.

Meanwhile, Green has now missed 14 games this year out of 27 total, which is the most of any single season in his NBA career.

The 28-year-old averaged 78 games played in his first six years in the league. Last year marked a previous career low of 70, and his durability is now more of a problem than ever.

Although Green is averaging just 6.9 points per game this year, they've missed his all-around impact of 7.2 assists and 7.5 rebounds per game along with his elite defense.

Considering the Warriors already have the best record in the Western Conference (18-9), his return is bad news for the rest of the league.