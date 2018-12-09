Jason Garrett Reportedly Tried to Get Jason Witten out of Retirement

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistDecember 9, 2018

Former NFL player Jason Witten walks on the field before the first half of an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Tennessee Titans, Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Jason Witten is staying in the broadcast booth despite an attempt from Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett to lure him out of retirement.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Garrett has contacted Witten multiple times this season in hopes he'd come back and help the Cowboys out at tight end. Dallas has struggled mightily in replacing the team's all-time receptions leader, especially since starter Geoff Swaim suffered a wrist injury last month.

The Cowboys have won four straight games and could take full control of the NFC East with a win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Witten is in his first season as the color man on ESPN's Monday Night Football telecasts.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

