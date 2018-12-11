Updated Projections for the 2019 NCAA Tournament Bracket

7 of 8

4. Duke Blue Devils

Duke has won eight of 10 games by at least a 20-point margin. The two exceptions were a six-point, neutral-court win over Auburn (projected No. 3 seed) and a two-point, neutral-court loss to Gonzaga (projected No. 1 seed).

Impressive stuff from a freshman-heavy team, but don't overlook how great the three juniors have been. Both Marques Bolden and Javin DeLaurier have been perfect assets as offensive rebounders and defensive stoppers in the paint, and Jack White's emergence as a hustle guy and legitimate three-point threat is a big reason why the freshmen have been able to consistently get good looks at the hoop.

And Duke's defense has been uncommonly incredible. The Blue Devils lead the nation in steal percentage and rank fifth in block percentage. It's because of this that Duke keeps destroying opponents, even though its three-point shooting has come back to earth in a big way since the season-opening performance against Kentucky.

3. Gonzaga Bulldogs

The close loss to Tennessee on Sunday knocked Gonzaga down from the No. 1 overall seed, but the Bulldogs are still the early favorite to land the top spot in the West Region. That's regardless of whether they are No. 1 or No. 4 overall since the only other team in our top 28 that would also be interested in being the favorite out west is Nevada.

The Zags are ridiculously good on offense, even though they've played the entire season to this point without big man Killian Tillie. Brandon Clarke and Rui Hachimura have more than shouldered the load in his absence, as both frontcourt players would be mortal locks in the top 20 of any way-too-early POY rankings.

They already have a neutral-court win over Duke, and they could complete the Tobacco Road sweep by winning at North Carolina this coming Saturday. If they win that one, it's hard to imagine they'll fall short of a No. 1 seed on Selection Sunday.

2. Virginia Cavaliers

Make all the UMBC jokes you want, but Virginia is trending toward a second consecutive No. 1 seed and its fourth in six years.

Per usual, the Cavaliers defense is excellent. Only one of nine opponents (Maryland) has even reached 60 points against Virginia. Getting Alabama transfer Braxton Key to replace Isaiah Wilkins has been a perfect fit, and freshman guard Kihei Clark has been a great first line of defense for the pack-line D.

More importantly, the Cavaliers have multiple legitimate go-to scorers now. Last year, it often felt like Kyle Guy or bust. While Guy is still a key weapon for them, both De'Andre Hunter and Ty Jerome have joined him to create a three-headed monster averaging nearly 43 points per game—which feels more like 63 points, given the strength of this defense and Virginia's pace of play.

It might not be enough to make you feel comfortable picking Virginia to finally reach the Final Four. But last year's dud won't be what keeps the Cavaliers from becoming a No. 1 seed.

1. Michigan Wolverines

Speaking of elite defenses...

Michigan is 10-0 and has won all but one of those games by a double-digit margin. As previously mentioned, that includes statement wins over Villanova, North Carolina and Purdue. The Wolverines also have quality wins away from home over Northwestern and Providence.

In the process, they've put together the most efficient defense in the country. They don't aggressively hunt for blocks or steals, but they defend without fouling, they do a great job of denying three-point looks and they trust Jon Teske and Isaiah Livers to challenge anything close to the rim. Basically, they're daring opponents to beat them with mid-range jumpers, which is a brilliant strategy in college basketball.

It's a close call between Virginia and Michigan for the No. 1 overall seed, but we're going with the Wolverines because they have been more dominant in the big games. It doesn't hurt that they're the best team in what is currently the best/deepest conference.