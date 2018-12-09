Dwyane Wade on Last Meeting with LeBron James: 'We'll Always Be Linked Together'

Issac Baldizon/Getty Images

Dwyane Wade and LeBron James were rivals, teammates and then rivals again, but their friendship has never wavered.

As the two prepare to play their final regular-season game against one another, Wade reflected on their past.

"Out of all the players in the league besides [Udonis Haslem], Bron is one of my closest friends," Wade said, per Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald. "It definitely will mean a little bit more, and just everything in our careers. The paths that we both went down as competitors versus each other and as teammates, we'll always be linked together forever.

"So, it will definitely mean a lot. It's the ending of a chapter in both of our lives. This is just the end of a chapter as competitors on the basketball court."

Wade's Miami Heat are in Los Angeles to visit James' Lakers on Monday. The pair are 15-15 in head-to-head, regular-season contests.

"I'll savor this. We both will," Wade said. "We both had some amazing moments versus each other as competitors. But we obviously had some great moments as teammates. And we're going to be friends forever, but this is the last time we play basketball versus each other. So we'll enjoy it and then we'll savor it.

"Obviously, LeBron is one of my good friends, and the history we have as teammates, as well. It definitely means more than just the average last game versus a team or individual."

