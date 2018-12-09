Dwyane Wade on Last Meeting with LeBron James: 'We'll Always Be Linked Together'

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistDecember 9, 2018

MIAMI, FL - MARCH 27: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Dwyane Wade #3 of the Miami Heat hug after the game on March 27, 2018 at American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images)
Issac Baldizon/Getty Images

Dwyane Wade and LeBron James were rivals, teammates and then rivals again, but their friendship has never wavered.

As the two prepare to play their final regular-season game against one another, Wade reflected on their past.

"Out of all the players in the league besides [Udonis Haslem], Bron is one of my closest friends," Wade said, per Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald. "It definitely will mean a little bit more, and just everything in our careers. The paths that we both went down as competitors versus each other and as teammates, we'll always be linked together forever.

"So, it will definitely mean a lot. It's the ending of a chapter in both of our lives. This is just the end of a chapter as competitors on the basketball court."

Wade's Miami Heat are in Los Angeles to visit James' Lakers on Monday. The pair are 15-15 in head-to-head, regular-season contests.

"I'll savor this. We both will," Wade said. "We both had some amazing moments versus each other as competitors. But we obviously had some great moments as teammates. And we're going to be friends forever, but this is the last time we play basketball versus each other. So we'll enjoy it and then we'll savor it.

"Obviously, LeBron is one of my good friends, and the history we have as teammates, as well. It definitely means more than just the average last game versus a team or individual."

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Heat Take Down Clippers 121-98 Over Clippers

    Miami Heat logo
    Miami Heat

    Heat Take Down Clippers 121-98 Over Clippers

    Ira Winderman
    via Sun-Sentinel.com

    Shorthanded Heat Step Up with 121-98 Victory Over Clippers

    Miami Heat logo
    Miami Heat

    Shorthanded Heat Step Up with 121-98 Victory Over Clippers

    Ira Winderman
    via Sun-Sentinel.com

    Bulls Suffer Worst Loss in Franchise History

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Bulls Suffer Worst Loss in Franchise History

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report

    Hart Deserves Full-Time Starting Job

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Hart Deserves Full-Time Starting Job

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report