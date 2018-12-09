Scott Boras: Kyler Murray Won't Play in NFL

Kyler Murray's agent, Scott Boras, threw cold water on the possibility of the Oklahoma quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner playing both football and baseball professionally. 

"Kyler has agreed and the A's agreed to a baseball contract that gave him permission to play college football through the end of the collegiate season," Boras told Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. "After that, he is under contract to play baseball. That is not a determination to make. It's already done."

               

